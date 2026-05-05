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Connor Storrie Taking Off His Jacket At The Met Gala Drew Screams From The Crowd—And We Totally Get It

Connor Storrie
John Nacion/Getty Images

Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie showed off his fashion sense on the runway at the Met Gala on Monday—but what he had in store under his jacket had the crowd going wild.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanMay 05, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Heated Rivalry's Connor Storrie is quickly growing in popularity for his part as Ilya Rozanov opposite Hudson Williams's Shane Hollander.

His distinct facial features, posture, and how he carries himself are quickly earning him comparisons to the Statue of David, a Greek God, or even a young Patrick Swayze, to name a few.

At the Met Gala this year, while the theme was "Costume Art," it's pretty clear to Storrie fans that everyone else was wearing costumes, while Connor Storrie was the art for the evening.

Stepping out onto the Met Gala runway, Storrie appeared in an all-black suit with a high-necked, fine polka-dot black blouse under the jacket. A matching polka dot scarf was wrapped around his neck and pinned with a delicate flower brooch, and the scarf cascaded down his back like a train.

His pointed and well-shined black dress shoes, flowing dress pants, and thin black belt, and how he walked on the runway, were distinctly reminiscent of Patrick Swayze in the Dirty Dancing days.

This look, honestly, would have been enough to wow fans, but when Storrie stepped out in front of the cameras, he had one more trick up his sleeve. In one quick movement, he removed the jacket, and the black polka-dot blouse underneath was revealed to be a dramatic halter top that showed off his arms, shoulders, and collarbone.

The outfit gave the illusion of being a dress on top and pants on the bottom.

When Storrie removed the jacket, onlookers screamed in response, and photographers called Storrie's name faster and louder than before, trying to get his attention for the perfect picture.

You can see the reveal here:

Viewers loved Storrie's look.










Here's another video of Storrie's look, in which the comparisons to David or a Greek god are even more obvious:

Even if Storrie's look somehow wasn't for everyone, it was the perfect celebration of the night's theme and of his personality. The outfit was unexpected and artistic, and what better time to wear it than at a "Costume Art" themed night at the Met Gala?

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