Claudia Conway Just Shut Far-Right Trump Crony 'Loony' Laura Loomer All The Way Down

Claudia Conway—the daughter of Trump administration presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway and attorney George Conway—took far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer to task for trying to distract from former President Donald Trump's abysmal debate performance against Vice President Kamala Harris last week.
Loomer, who has recently denied rumors of a romantic affair with Trump after being photographed by his side at numerous events including last week's presidential debate and two 9/11 memorials despite her prior claims that the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 were an "inside job," was swiftly called out by Conway, who suggested she's attracting attention to take eyes off Trump.
It all started when Loomer claimed without evidence that ABC News gave Harris the debate questions in advance, sharing a post that Trump had earlier shared on Truth Social in which he cited Leading Report, a far-right website known for promoting misinformation and conspiracy theories, including lies about domestic politics and COVID-19.
Loomer wrote:
"President Trump posted this on Truth Social. Did [ABC News] give Kamala Harris the debate questions ahead of time? The American people deserve to know the truth. If so, ABC News should lose their broadcast license. The American people won’t stand for election rigging."
Conway soon responded, noting that Loomer's actions distract from Trump's behavior, namely the sort that sent him spiraling after Harris baited him during the debate:
"You will say anything and promote anything to distract from the fact that he was OBLITERATED in the debate. The questions asked could have been conceived by anyone with eyes and a brain. He lost the debate and will probably lose the election, Loony Loomer."
Loomer responded by falsely claiming that Conway had posed nude for Playboy and accused her father, a well-known Trump critic who has long warned about the dangers Trump poses to American democracy, of collaborating with pedophiles.
Loomer cited a recent remark Conway made about "aiming to reclaim my womanhood and femininity in a way that is truly mine" by working as a Playboy bunny:
"You take your clothes off for Playboy and you have a father who worked with the Pedophile tied Lincoln Project. Did they touch you too?"
"Is that why you feel like you need to 'reclaim your womanhood'? Is that why you’re so deranged despite growing up with wealthy parents?"
Conway responded by calling out Loomer's blatant racism, taking a screenshot of a post Loomer recently wrote in which Loomer shared numerous conspiracy theories about migrants, notably one Trump spread about Haitian immigrants eating people's pets:
"America is upset. We are losing our country and illegal Aliens are raping and killing children and eating people's pets, and the only thing the White House wants to talk about is CURRY AND COLLA GREENS. Is that how you say it? I need a translator."
That post came mere days after Loomer claimed the White House will smell "like curry" if Harris—who is of Afro-Jamaican and Indian heritage—is elected.
Conway hit back with a simple message:
"A vote for Trump is a vote for this, by the way."
Conway also pointed out one inconvenient fact after Loomer threatened to sue commentator Bill Maher for speculating about her close relationship with Trump:
"I could name at least 20 people, myself included, who could sue you for defamation, Laura."
People joined Conway in criticizing Loomer.
Loomer's racist posts have prompted the Trump campaign to distance themselves from her, at least on paper.
Trump's running mate, J.D. Vance—who himself has spread the conspiracy theory about immigrants eating people's pets—did some damage control while addressing Loomer's "curry" remarks, saying that "what Laura said about Kamala Harris is not what we should be focused on."
It's worth noting that Vance's wife, Usha Chilukuri Vance, is the daughter of Telugu-speaking Indian Hindu immigrants who hail from Andhra Pradesh. Vance said the media should "talk about the person who’s running for President of the United States, not a social media personality who supports Donald Trump.”
Trump himself, despite being seen with Loomer at multiple events, also pushed back and claimed that Loomer “doesn’t work for the campaign."
Nevertheless, as they say, you are the company you keep.