A Trump Tweet From 2016 Is Going Viral For Perfectly Predicting What's Happening Right Now

There's always a tweet, and now one of President Donald Trump's old tweets has resurfaced and gone viral as Trump announced he would deploy ICE agents to U.S. airports amid a partial government shutdown that has caused exceptionally long delays at TSA lines nationwide.

ICE agents are still getting paid during the shutdown, unlike TSA agents, who are currently working unpaid and struggling amid the affordability crisis. News outlets have confirmed ICE agents have been deployed in airports that serve Democratic strongholds, particularly John F. Kennedy and LaGuardia Airports (New York), O'Hare International Airport (Chicago), and others.

More than 400 TSA agents have left their positions since DHS funding lapsed and their payments were paused, and ICE agents on duty have already been recorded detaining travelers, even arresting two people in San Francisco.

Tensions are high—and amid all this, a tweet resurfaced that Trump wrote in May 2016 criticizing then-President Barack Obama for airport delays:

"While our wonderful president was out playing golf all day, the TSA is falling apart, just like our government! Airports a total disaster!"

You can see it below.

It sure is funny seeing Trump project so much about Obama playing golf considering Trump spent nearly 40 of his first 175 days in office last year on the golf course, with taxpayers footing the $26 million bill for those trips as of March 29. A portion of that money goes directly into his own pocket, as many of the outings have taken place at his own resorts.

Democrats quickly seized on this and reiterated its message, this time in reference to Trump.

And California Governor Gavin Newsom also "agreed" with Trump's message.

People were quick to mock Trump now that his words have come back to haunt him once again.









The White House now says Trump is willing to end the shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) without first securing passage of his voter-requirements bill. A White House official told NewsNation that “conversations are still ongoing, but at this point this seems to be an acceptable solution.”

Under a tentative Senate plan, Republicans would agree with Democrats to fund most of DHS operations while leaving out ICE migrant removal activities. Republicans would then move to finance the rest of ICE through a separate budget reconciliation bill, which can pass with only Republican votes.

Democrats are unwilling to support funding for ICE’s deportation operations, so Republicans are instead trying to push those priorities through on their own while still delivering some elements of the president’s election bill.

It remains unclear whether the arrangement will satisfy Democrats. Lawmakers are under pressure to reach an agreement soon, as the Senate is scheduled to leave Washington at the end of the week for a two-week Easter recess.