Guy Stuck In Long TSA Line Goes Viral With His Blunt Message To Congress—And He May Be Onto Something

A man stuck in a long line at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston has gone viral after making a suggestion for what to do with Congress that has millions of people around the country nodding their heads in agreement.

Last week, President Donald Trump announced that he would deploy ICE agents to U.S. airports amid a partial government shutdown that has caused exceptionally long delays at TSA lines nationwide.

ICE agents are still getting paid during the shutdown, unlike TSA agents, who are currently working unpaid and struggling amid the affordability crisis. News outlets have confirmed ICE agents have been deployed in airports that serve Democratic strongholds, particularly John F. Kennedy and LaGuardia Airports (New York), O'Hare International Airport (Chicago), and others.

Delays around the country have continued soaring and wait times are expected to spike as more TSA employees call out; more than 400 TSA agents have left their positions since DHS funding lapsed and their payments were paused.

Fox News reporter Brooke Taylor was at the Houston airport interviewing travelers stuck in long TSA lines when she asked one traveler the following:

“What’s your message to Congress that could put an end to all this?”

As he began to respond, another man standing behind him suddenly jumped in:

"Fire ’em all. Fire ’em all … My flight leaves in 16 minutes.”

When Taylor asked the man what he plans to do considering it "doesn’t seem like you’re making that flight," the man, who revealed he had arrived at the airport at 5:30 a.m. and was supposed to go to a high school reunion, replied:

“I don’t know. Go home, work on the yard.”

You can watch their exchange in the video below.

His call resonated with many.









Last week, a woman at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey went viral for telling reporters that the ICE deployment has not done anything to help the situation at airports.

The woman said she has "seen what's going on in Minneapolis and I'm very opposed to some of the tactics of ICE," referring to the deployment earlier this year that resulted in the deaths of two American citizens killed by agents. She said she places the blame for the funding lapse on Trump.

Though Trump has insisted ICE agents have been helping to lower wait times at airports, the data does not show that; the woman herself told MS Now that she witnessed ICE agents "just milling around, not doing anything, just sort of chatting."