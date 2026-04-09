Alec Baldwin Left Speechless After Daughter Points Out How Old His Wife Hilaria Was When He Turned 40

We all know actor Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria are in a "May/December romance," but having the actual age difference put in context is pretty surprising—even for Baldwin himself, it turns out.

Baldwin recently posted a hilarious video in which he and Hilaria's 12-year-old daughter Carmen did the math in a way that had Baldwin joking, "God help me."

Alec and Hilaria are 26 years apart, at ages 68 and 42, respectively. Which doesn't seem like that big a deal until you put it in the terms Carmen did while hilariously roasting him on his 68th birthday.

In the video, filmed while the family vacationed in the Dominican Republic, Baldwin announced that it was his 68th birthday, remarking how thrilled he was to be spending it with his kids.

He told Carmen and her two siblings that it was the best birthday he'd had since his 40th, which he said was "a while ago."

Carmen, without missing a beat, quipped:

"That was a REALLY long time ago."

Egging her on, Baldwin asked her to clarify just how many years ago it was.

But rather than simply doing the math, she came at the question from another direction:

"Um, so mommy was 14.”

Well, Alec, you asked! Baldwin's mouth immediately dropped open.

His caption on the video said it all:

"God help me. It’s elder abuse."

Of course, the Baldwins' age gap is hardly news at this point. There's been chatter about it since the two married in 2012 after meeting in a restaurant in 2011.

In a 2023 interview, Hilaria addressed the most frequent presumption made about their relationship: that she's with him because she has so-called "daddy issues."





But she said their dynamic is actually much more about her caring for Alec than the other way around. Whatever the case, it seems to have worked for them. The pair have a staggering seven children together, Carmen, 12, Rafael, 10, Leonardo, 9, Romeo, 7, Eduardo, 5, Maria, 5, and Ilaria, 3.

Alec Baldwin also has daughter Ireland, 29, with his ex-wife, actor Kim Basinger.