David Corenswet's 'Superman' Audition Self-Tape Has The Internet Swooning Hard

With almost every major film release, thanks to social media, there's the immense joy of getting to see audition tapes.
We've seen some incredible tapes of Robert Downey, Jr., auditioning for Tony Stark and Ironman in the previous phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We've seen auditions from Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo for Wicked: Part One and Wicked: For Good.
Now, we have David Corenswet's audition for Superman and, of course, Clark Kent.
You can see the audition here:
Most have been left swooning over the self-tape, convinced that it was obvious from the very beginning that Corenswet was the perfect man for the job.
You might even say he was born with it.
Looking more critically at the audience tape, fans of the film have been really divided over the decisions made on set, especially by director James Gunn.
The "Man of Steel" we eventually got was passionate and expressive, but some would also say somewhat emotionally explosive and immature. The Superman that Corenswet delivered was much more level-headed and balanced, and some fans are here for it.
Starring opposite his partner as a stand-in Lois Lane during the iconic scene when Lois interviews Superman, Corenswet showed subtlety and maturity, as well as an astute shift between characters.
Some were tremendously impressed by the audition. Not only did they love the presentation of Superman remaining cool and collected during a hot-button interview, but they also enjoyed how his audition stayed true to the original Superman comics, when Clark Kent was literally just Superman with eyeglasses and a suit.
For them, the changes in his appearance later employed by Gunn's team were over-the-top.
But others appreciated Gunn's vision.
While they could see what Corenswet was trying to do with his audition, they appreciated the range Gunn demanded of the character and the opportunity for emotional growth and maturity as the franchise continues. By starting from a more "explosive" place, Superman has room to advance, rather than beginning as pure and level-headed.
Also, they appreciated the differentiation in his appearance as Clark Kent and Superman. While some love the simple transition between the two characters, per the comics, others appreciated the plausible deniability invited by the look of Corenswet's two characters, based on how they were presented in the final film.
And of course, there's no convincing Lex Luthor.
This is a great example of how you can't make everyone happy, especially in such a creative and subjective space as filmmaking and the recreation of a beloved comic.
However, with the range of discussion fans have been willing to have over a three-minute film, it seems there's great interest in this film and the new James Gunn phase of the DC Universe, which is all Corenswet and Gunn can really ask for.
And of course, the cheering and swooning sections remain the loudest in the new Superman crowd.