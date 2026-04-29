Skip to content

Millie Bobby Brown's Upcoming 'Enola Holmes' Sequel Is Getting Roasted After Fans Notice Bizarrely Modern Detail In Promo Pic

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Lisa Kudrow Just Sounded Off On The Gross Behind-The-Scenes Treatment Her Female 'Friends' Costars Were Subjected To

Courteney Cox, winner of the 'Artists' Inspiration Award', Jennifer Aniston, and Lisa Kudrow attend SAG-AFTRA Foundation.
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Foundation

In a new interview with the Times, Friends star Lisa Kudrow called out the "mean" and inappropriate culture happening behind the scenes—particular when it came to the female stars of the show.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossApr 29, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

See Full Bio

Two decades after Friends defined a generation of sitcom television, Lisa Kudrow is pulling back the curtain on what she describes as a “mean” and at times inappropriate behind-the-scenes culture that didn’t treat its female stars equally.

While the NBC hit sold audiences on the easy chemistry of six tight-knit friends, Kudrow talked about a writers’ room dominated by men and shaped by behavior that often crossed the line. In a recent interview with the Times, Kudrow pointed to an overwhelmingly male writers’ room of 12–15 people as a key force shaping that dynamic.

Kudrow called out the behind-the-scenes culture on Friends:

“There was definitely mean stuff going on behind the scenes.”

Kudrow, who was 30 when she was cast as Phoebe Buffay, became one of the show’s breakout stars, earning both an Emmy and a Screen Actors Guild Award. By Season 9, the cast had negotiated $1 million per episode, then the largest deal in sitcom history. As the show shattered records, Kudrow says the atmosphere off-camera could be cutting and at times explicitly sexist.

She detailed how writers reacted to performances:

“Don’t forget, we were recording in front of a live audience of 400, and if you messed up one of these writers’ lines or it didn’t get the perfect response, they could be like: ‘Can’t the b***h f***ing read? She’s not even trying. She f***ed up my line…”

It may have been a show built partly on the chemistry of its female leads, but according to Kudrow, some of the men writing those characters spoke about them with open hostility, and the behavior didn’t stop at harsh criticism.

Kudrow revealed even more inappropriate conversations in the writers’ room:

“And we know that back in the room, the guys would be up late discussing their sexual fantasies about Jennifer and Courteney. It was intense.”

That claim echoes a real-life legal case tied to the show.

Amaani Lyle, a writer’s assistant on Friends, filed a sexual harassment lawsuit alleging she was exposed to explicit and degrading conversations while transcribing brainstorming sessions. According to the complaint, those discussions included talk of sleeping with Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, along with graphic behavior like “feigning masturbation and receiving oral sex.”

Lyle ultimately lost the case, but Kudrow’s comments drew renewed attention to an environment where crude humor could be pointed and exclusionary.

She reflected on how she coped at the time:

“Oh, it could be brutal, but these guys—and it was mostly men in there—were sitting up until 3 a.m. trying to write the show, so my attitude was: ‘Say what you like about me behind my back because then it doesn’t matter.’”

Brushing off comments as part of the process illustrates how ingrained that culture may have been, even on one of television’s most successful productions. And for longtime viewers, the disconnect between Friends’ feel-good image and Kudrow’s account was jarring.

Here’s how the conversation played out online:












In another interview, Kudrow shared how quickly she returned to work after giving birth:

“I had given birth to my son, and 10 days later, I was at a meeting, I did The Tonight Show.”

Her pregnancy had been written into Friends through Phoebe’s surrogate storyline in a rare instance of the show adapting to real life. Still, the turnaround raises questions about expectations placed on performers, particularly women, during that era.

Friends remains a cultural juggernaut, but Kudrow's reflections challenge the long-held perception of a uniformly supportive set, and remind us that even the most beloved sitcoms can carry stories that don’t quite fit the laugh track.

Latest News

Screenshot of Jimmy Failla
Donald Trump

Fox News Reporters Caught On Hot Mic Joking About How Lax Security Was Before Correspondents' Dinner

Screenshot of King Charles shaking hands with Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Trump Just Totally Met His Match When He Tried His Macho Handshake On King Charles In Viral Clip

Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Pastor Calls Out Christians Who Claim 'God Protected' Trump At Correspondents' Dinner In Spot-On Tweet

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Viral Post

RFK Jr.'s Son Just Shared His Dad's Bonkers Text Reaction To The Correspondents' Dinner Shooting—And Yep, That Tracks

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Mara Wilson
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Former Child Actor Mara Wilson Reveals Heartbreakingly Disturbing Reason That Led To Her Not Wanting To Act Anymore

You probably know her as Matilda or possibly as the youngest daughter, Natalie Hillard, in Mrs. Doubtfire, or maybe the inquisitive and too-smart-for-her-age Susan Walker in Miracle on 34th Street.

But for former child actor Mara Wilson, that's where most people's knowledge of her stops, and the reasons behind that are heartbreaking.

Keep ReadingShow less
Meryl Streep reacts to a surprise message from her Sophie’s Choice co-star, Jennifer Lejeune.
Courtesy of Journal de 20 heures; Universal Pictures

Meryl Streep Stunned After Receiving Emotional Video Message From Actress Who Played Her Daughter In 'Sophie's Choice'

Some roles never really leave an actor. For Meryl Streep, one of them resurfaced in a deeply personal and completely unexpected way. The three-time Oscar winner was visibly moved during a recent appearance on the French news program Journal de 20 heures, where she sat down alongside Stanley Tucci to promote The Devil Wears Prada 2.

At the end of the interview, host Laurent Delahousse handed Streep a tablet. As the camera lingered on her face, her expression changed from polite curiosity to shock.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ben Stiller; Donald Trump
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images; Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

MAGA Dragged After Misinterpreting Ben Stiller's Post Celebrating Knicks Win As Reaction To Correspondents' Dinner Shooting

Actor and director Ben Stiller found himself at the center of MAGA outrage after he posted "Got it done" following the New York Knicks' playoff win on Saturday, only for supporters of President Donald Trump to accuse him of celebrating the shooting that disrupted the White House Correspondents' Association dinner.

On Saturday, the Knicks bested the Atlanta Hawks 114–98 in Game 4 of the first round of the playoffs. The series heads into the pivotal Game 5 back at Madison Square Garden tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

Keep ReadingShow less
Matthew Lillard
Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images

Matthew Lillard Shares Sad Theory For Why He's Working So Much Now—And Fans Aren't Having It

Matthew Lillard's acting career has made a massive resurgence in the past few years, including Five Nights at Freddy's and Five Nights at Freedy's 2 in 2023 and 2025, Stephen King's The Life of Chuck in 2024, and Scream 7 in 2026.

While sitting down on the Phase Hero podcast, Lillard spoke at length about his career, where he sees himself going, and of course, his love for various comic book universes.

Keep ReadingShow less
Cyndi Lauper
@jpasc24/Instagram

Cyndi Lauper Epically Unloads On Heckler During Opening Night Of Her Las Vegas Residency In Viral Video

Anyone who is even slightly a fan of Cyndi Lauper knows that she likes to talk, and she brings her love of gab to the stage with her.

Funny, charismatic, and a natural storyteller, Lauper often does an introductory bit at the beginning of her show, which is either comedic in nature or an interesting life story. In between songs, she also talks to her audience, engages with them, and tells a little bit of the story behind the song and how it came to be.

Keep ReadingShow less