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New York Hockey Fans Step Up As Singer's Mic Goes Out During 'O Canada'—And Everyone Had The Same Thought

Cami Clune sings O Canada as Buffalo Sabres fans join in after her microphone cuts out at KeyBank Center.
@mark_slapinski/X

Hockey fans in Buffalo helped singer Cami Clune out after her mic repeatedly cut out during her rendition of "O Canada" ahead of a playoff game.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossApr 30, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

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It only took a few seconds of silence for thousands of hockey fans to realize what was happening, and without hesitation, they stepped in. Fans at KeyBank Center took over during the singing of O Canada before Game 5 of the Eastern Conference First Round on Tuesday after anthem singer Cami Clune’s microphone cut out.

Once the crowd caught on, they didn’t miss a beat, singing in sync while filling in the lyrics together in a moment that quickly grew into something bigger than the game itself. So, what could have been an awkward pause turned into a full-arena singalong, with voices rising in sync across the building.

You can watch the moment below:

Clune eventually received a working microphone and performed "The Star-Spangled Banner" without issue, but by then, the moment already belonged to the crowd.

Clune reacted to the moment on X:

Clune is no stranger to high-pressure performances. The Buffalo native is a singer-songwriter known for her dynamic vocals and emotionally driven storytelling, first gaining national recognition as a finalist on The Voice, where she earned a rare four-chair turn and coach block.

She has spent the last decade refining her national anthem performances, a path that led to her becoming the official anthem singer for the Buffalo Sabres two years ago. Clune also performs at Buffalo Bills games and has been singing the anthem since she was 12 years old.

Clune talked about how it all started:

"I've been doing the anthem since I was like 12. It's kind of one of the first things that got me singing for bigger audiences."

Clune performs gigs on weekends, teaches at a theater, and prepares for game nights on her own, handling everything on her own from vocals to hair and makeup.

She said of her routine behind the scenes:

“I gig out on the weekends, sometimes I also teach at a theater, and I just kind of do my makeup and hair and do my practices before and start the game."

Even with years of experience, she approaches the anthem with intention, keeping her rendition close to the original.

She explained how she honors the song:

"I like to keep my rendition pretty close to the original because I like it to be respectful...I do add a couple little things here and there, but it's really mostly just muscle memory at this point."

In addition to her anthem performances, Clune releases original music on platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube.

Moments like Tuesday night don’t happen often. Viewers described the crowd’s reaction as emotional, respectful, and a reminder of how quickly a shared moment can bring people together, especially in a playoff setting where the energy is already high.

The clip sparked a wave of reactions:






u/Ordinary-Grape-6370/Reddit

u/justforme355/Reddit

u/Flesh_right/Reddit

u/JiveChicken00/Reddit

u/MontEcola/Reddit

It’s not typical for U.S. teams to perform the Canadian national anthem, but Buffalo has made it part of the experience. KeyBank Center sits roughly five miles from the Canadian border, and the Sabres maintain a strong Canadian fan base, making "O Canada" a staple at home games.

As for the game itself, the night didn’t end with the same storybook energy. David Pastrnak scored at 9:14 of overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 2–1 win in Game 5, keeping the series alive. The Sabres now lead the best-of-seven series 3–2, with Game 6 set for Friday at TD Garden in Boston.

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