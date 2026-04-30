Skip to content

Mike Johnson Just Gave A Mind-Numbing Reason Why Voters Should Keep Republicans 'In Charge'—And The Delusion Is Real

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

'Jeopardy!' Champ Speaks Out To Rip ICE After His Impressive 31-Game Winning Streak Comes To An End

Jamie Ding
Sony Pictures Television

Jeopardy! winner Jamie Ding spoke to People following the end of his 31-day winning streak—and he used the moment to call out the U.S. government's recent crackdown on immigrants.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyApr 30, 2026
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
See Full Bio

Jeopardy! champ Jamie Ding has had quite an impressive winning streak on the show, but it's his statements about current events that may have the greatest impact.

Ding had an extraordinary 31-day winning streak, the fifth-longest in the show's history.

And at the end of it all, he spoke out about how it feels to be an immigrant and part of an American cultural institution in a moment when immigrant communities are under assault by the Trump Administration.

Ding began his comments by saying how often he's been told that his winning streak was bringing people together during dark times.

Ding said:

"I kept hearing how [my run] was bringing people together, and I love that very much. I’ve heard people say, ‘It’s nice to have something positive on TV!’"
"As an immigrant and a person of color, I was able to become part of the history of an American institution."

Ding then noted the extraordinary and difficult timing of his win, given the incessant threat of Trump's brutal and unconstitutional ICE raids on immigrant communities.

"‘Jeopardy!’ really is an institution and America’s turning 250 years old and the federal government is going after immigrants in a way unlike anything that we’ve seen in the recent past."
"So I hope that immigrants can be seen in a positive light too.”

Ding's comments quickly went viral, and conservatives of course immediately began crashing out, screaming at Ding that Trump is only going after "illegals" and criminals, which is completely untrue.

A 2025 investigation uncovered at least 170 legal U.S. citizens who were rounded up and detained in ICE facilities. Many also faced serious physical and human rights abuses. None were accused of crimes, nor were they protestors.

Even in cases where undocumented immigrants or criminals have been rounded up by ICE, they have been dealt with in ways that violate both international law and the U.S. Constitution, and the Trump Administration has several federal court losses to show for it, including one just this week.

So while MAGA was triggered by Ding's comments, those in touch with reality had a very different take on them.

Many applauded Ding on social media for using his big Jeopardy! moment to speak out for the greater good.






All in all it was an affecting and affirming end to a winning streak that has garnered Ding nearly $882,605 in winnings.

Speaking to People, he said it was hard not to want to keep on winning after his astonishing string of wins.

"Part of me is not OK and thinks that it would've been nice to go for more games. But on the other hand, it could have ended much earlier than it did..."
"So I'm both upset and pleased. Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened kind of thing."

Even the contestant who finally beat him April 27, Greg Shahade, had to congratulate him for how he's used his newfound platform.

Hear, hear.

Latest News

Donald Trump
Donald Trump

The White House Just Announced New Commemorative Passports Featuring Trump's Face—And The Trolling Was Swift

Pete Hegseth; Kid Rock
Celebrities

Pete Hegseth Just Took Kid Rock For A Joy Ride In An Army Helicopter—And People Are Furious

A young boy cries inside a claw machine as firefighters work to rescue him.
Trending

Wisconsin Firefighters Go Viral After Rescuing Boy Who Got Stuck Inside Claw Machine—And The Internet Has Questions

Courteney Cox, winner of the 'Artists' Inspiration Award', Jennifer Aniston, and Lisa Kudrow attend SAG-AFTRA Foundation.
Celebrities

Lisa Kudrow Just Sounded Off On The Gross Behind-The-Scenes Treatment Her Female 'Friends' Costars Were Subjected To

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Millie Bobby Brown
Netflix

Millie Bobby Brown's Upcoming 'Enola Holmes' Sequel Is Getting Roasted After Fans Notice Bizarrely Modern Detail In Promo Pic

One thing about beauty standards is that they change drastically over time. That does not seem to have occurred to the good people at Netflix, however.

The platform just released first looks at the third film in its series Enola Holmes, set in the 1800s and starring Stranger Things actor Millie Bobby Brown.

Keep ReadingShow less
AT&T Stadium at Texas Tech
John E. Moore III/Getty Images

Texas Tech Just Banned The Teaching Of All LGBTQ+ Topics In Classrooms—And Critics Are Sounding Off

A new memo issued by the Texas Tech University System (TTUS) chancellor impacting programs and course content across their five campuses drew sharp criticism for its bigotry in the form of restrictions on LGBTQ+ topics in the classroom to comply with the state's Reforming Faculty Senates Act.

TTUS is a public, state-funded group established in 1999 and includes Texas Tech University, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Angelo State University, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, and Midwestern State University.

Keep ReadingShow less
ICE agents at Atlanta airport
Megan Varner/Getty Images

The White House Just Tried To Rebrand ICE Agents As 'NICE Agents' With Hilariously Propagandistic Graphic

The White House was criticized for sharing an image to rebrand ICE agents as "NICE" agents, including a poster of an agent kneeling next to a child that has been condemned as blatant propaganda.

The decision came after President Donald Trump shared a post from a supporter urging him to change the name of Immigration and Customs Enforcement to National Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which would change the acronym from ICE to NICE. Trump said in a post on Truth Social it would be a "GREAT IDEA!!!"

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Jimmy Failla
Fox News

Fox News Reporters Caught On Hot Mic Joking About How Lax Security Was Before Correspondents' Dinner

Fox News reporters were criticized after they were caught on a hot mic joking about the unusually lax security at the White House Correspondents Association dinner before a shooting disrupted the event.

Their commentary followed a security scare at the Washington Hilton, where President Donald Trump and senior officials were quickly moved to safety after shots rang out outside the ballroom. Investigators believe the suspect fired one or two rounds. The Secret Service returned fire but missed, and the suspect was later apprehended near a staircase leading into the ballroom.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of King Charles shaking hands with Donald Trump
@AdamJSchwarz/X

Trump Just Totally Met His Match When He Tried His Macho Handshake On King Charles In Viral Clip

President Donald Trump was widely criticized for attempting his awkward tug-of-war-style handshake while greeting King Charles III at the White House on Monday, only for Charles to shut him down.

Charles addressed a joint meeting of Congress on Tuesday, becoming only the second British monarch to do so after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who spoke in 1991. His speech came as Trump has repeatedly criticized British Prime Minister Keir Starmer over Britain’s refusal to back the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.

Keep ReadingShow less