'Jeopardy!' Champ Speaks Out To Rip ICE After His Impressive 31-Game Winning Streak Comes To An End

Jeopardy! champ Jamie Ding has had quite an impressive winning streak on the show, but it's his statements about current events that may have the greatest impact.

Ding had an extraordinary 31-day winning streak, the fifth-longest in the show's history.

And at the end of it all, he spoke out about how it feels to be an immigrant and part of an American cultural institution in a moment when immigrant communities are under assault by the Trump Administration.

Ding began his comments by saying how often he's been told that his winning streak was bringing people together during dark times.

Ding said:

"I kept hearing how [my run] was bringing people together, and I love that very much. I’ve heard people say, ‘It’s nice to have something positive on TV!’"

"As an immigrant and a person of color, I was able to become part of the history of an American institution."

Ding then noted the extraordinary and difficult timing of his win, given the incessant threat of Trump's brutal and unconstitutional ICE raids on immigrant communities.

"‘Jeopardy!’ really is an institution and America’s turning 250 years old and the federal government is going after immigrants in a way unlike anything that we’ve seen in the recent past."

"So I hope that immigrants can be seen in a positive light too.”

Ding's comments quickly went viral, and conservatives of course immediately began crashing out, screaming at Ding that Trump is only going after "illegals" and criminals, which is completely untrue.

A 2025 investigation uncovered at least 170 legal U.S. citizens who were rounded up and detained in ICE facilities. Many also faced serious physical and human rights abuses. None were accused of crimes, nor were they protestors.

Even in cases where undocumented immigrants or criminals have been rounded up by ICE, they have been dealt with in ways that violate both international law and the U.S. Constitution, and the Trump Administration has several federal court losses to show for it, including one just this week.

So while MAGA was triggered by Ding's comments, those in touch with reality had a very different take on them.

Many applauded Ding on social media for using his big Jeopardy! moment to speak out for the greater good.





















All in all it was an affecting and affirming end to a winning streak that has garnered Ding nearly $882,605 in winnings.

Speaking to People, he said it was hard not to want to keep on winning after his astonishing string of wins.

"Part of me is not OK and thinks that it would've been nice to go for more games. But on the other hand, it could have ended much earlier than it did..."

"So I'm both upset and pleased. Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened kind of thing."

Even the contestant who finally beat him April 27, Greg Shahade, had to congratulate him for how he's used his newfound platform.

Hear, hear.



