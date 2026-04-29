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Wisconsin Firefighters Go Viral After Rescuing Boy Who Got Stuck Inside Claw Machine—And The Internet Has Questions

A young boy cries inside a claw machine as firefighters work to rescue him.
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Firefighters in Madison, Wisconsin, were called to help rescue a little boy who had somehow gotten stuck inside a claw arcade machine.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossApr 29, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

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There are plenty of childhood rites of passage, like scraped knees, questionable snack choices, and an unwavering belief that the claw machine is winnable. (Hint: it's not.) But one Wisconsin kid took that curiosity a step further, somehow ending up inside the very game designed to relieve him of his allowance.

How he landed in there is a mystery, but he was rescued from the machine almost as soon as firefighters arrived. As crews moved into position, the boy clutched the pile of plush toys around him, peering out through the glass.

A firefighter can be heard reassuring the trapped boy during the rescue:

“It’s okay, buddy, we’re here to help.”

While being stuck inside a claw machine isn’t typically a life-or-death oxygen situation, confined space, heat, and potential injury still make it a scenario that requires a quick response.

While one firefighter kept the boy engaged, another found a way to open the claw machine safely, almost like a door. As soon as it was open, the boy rushed into the arms of his rescuer.

He was then immediately handed over to his mother, who was waiting nearby as crews worked to free him. Once he was safely back with her, the boy appeared calm and was praised for staying brave throughout the ordeal.

A firefighter not involved in the incident shared their candid reaction after the video went viral:

“I responded to a lot of crazy and stupid calls in my firefighter days. This though? I wouldn't have been able to keep a straight face… Professionalism in situations like this was not my forte.”

You can watch the harrowing rescue here:

That kid really said, “I’ll just go get it myself.” You know his mother is going to save this video for when he turns 18.

The video quickly made the rounds online, where reactions were mixed. Some viewers questioned how the situation happened, while others focused on how quickly firefighters responded and resolved it. The video does show the boy’s mother toward the end, suggesting she was nearby during the incident.

And the internet didn’t exactly stay quiet:











The logistics have also left people puzzled. The child appears larger than the prize slot typically used to retrieve toys, raising questions about how he managed to get inside in the first place. Some viewers even floated their own theories, though none have been confirmed. For now, that detail remains unclear, but the outcome is not: he got out safely.

While rare, children getting stuck in claw machines happens often enough to surface in recurring news reports, usually involving young kids climbing through the prize dispenser. In early 2026, two separate children were reported stuck in the same machine weeks apart at a Missouri soccer facility.

If a child does end up stuck inside a claw machine, the priority is simple: don’t try to play hero.

Forcing the machine open or tipping it over can cause more harm than good, especially with glass panels and internal wiring involved. Instead, keep the child calm, make sure they can breathe comfortably, and call emergency services so trained responders can handle the situation safely and quickly.

And here’s hoping the Wisconsin boy’s next arcade visit involves fewer firefighters and a lot more luck.

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