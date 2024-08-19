Frozen Custard Shop Gets Hilarious Fright After Finding Live Groundhog In Claw Machine Game

Well, that's doesn't belong there! A groundhog named Colonel Custard became a local celebrity in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, after being found inside an arcade claw machine at The Meadows frozen custard shop.
The groundhog was discovered nestled among stuffed animal prizes by players attempting to win a toy. They noticed that one of the toys was actually blinking. Authorities figure he must have crawled up the shoot, looking for comfort and warmth, and not been able to get back out.
Employees called for help, starting with the claw machine operators, then moving to the police, and finally winding up with the Pennsylvania Game Commission. They eventually freed the groundhog and released it into a nearby field, per custard shop manager Lynn Castle.
“It’s a good story that ended well. He got set free. No one got bit.”
The shop has embraced the unexpected visitor, even launching a line of "Respect the Groundhog" T-shirts and considering a new frozen treat named after Colonel Custard.
People said he was just trying to get settled into a soft place for a nap.
Many, many people immediately went looking for quarters for the claw machine.
But the important question is, how did the Game Warden fare?
Others were going to skip the quarters and go straight into the claw machine business.
Of course, you can't mention groundhogs in Pennsylvania without bringing up Punxsutawney Phil, the groundhog whose appearance every February 2nd traditionally determines if there will be 6 more weeks of winter.
Then there were the people who came with the puns, obviously.
There were references to popular culture to be made.
Really, Pennsylvania's got its own brand of weirdness.
Perhaps there will now be a summer groundhog festival in Pennsylvania as well.