Skip to content

Donald Trump Just 'Accepted' A Fake Taylor Swift Endorsement—And Swifties Are Not Happy

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Frozen Custard Shop Gets Hilarious Fright After Finding Live Groundhog In Claw Machine Game

Frozen Custard Shop Gets Hilarious Fright After Finding Live Groundhog In Claw Machine Game
@pagamecomm.SCR/Facebook

A groundhog has been dubbed Colonel Custard after he found his way into an arcade claw machine at The Meadows frozen custard shop and mini-golf outlet in Blair County, Pennsylvania.

Joanna Edwards
By Joanna EdwardsAug 19, 2024
Joanna Edwards
Joanna Edwards wears many hats: student, data-wrangler and LGBTQ+ activist. Her main passion is writing, followed shortly by percussion, mediocre watercolor painting and scuba diving. A New Englander currently displaced to the South, she waits patiently for winter and its more reasonable weather.
See Full Bio

Well, that's doesn't belong there! A groundhog named Colonel Custard became a local celebrity in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, after being found inside an arcade claw machine at The Meadows frozen custard shop.

The groundhog was discovered nestled among stuffed animal prizes by players attempting to win a toy. They noticed that one of the toys was actually blinking. Authorities figure he must have crawled up the shoot, looking for comfort and warmth, and not been able to get back out.

Employees called for help, starting with the claw machine operators, then moving to the police, and finally winding up with the Pennsylvania Game Commission. They eventually freed the groundhog and released it into a nearby field, per custard shop manager Lynn Castle.

“It’s a good story that ended well. He got set free. No one got bit.”

The shop has embraced the unexpected visitor, even launching a line of "Respect the Groundhog" T-shirts and considering a new frozen treat named after Colonel Custard.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

People said he was just trying to get settled into a soft place for a nap.

John Summers Jr/Facebook

Suzan Doney/Facebook

Many, many people immediately went looking for quarters for the claw machine.

Brian L Sease/Facebook

Jason Mize/Facebook

But the important question is, how did the Game Warden fare?

Nate Tea/Facebook

Others were going to skip the quarters and go straight into the claw machine business.

Keith Smith/Facebook

Of course, you can't mention groundhogs in Pennsylvania without bringing up Punxsutawney Phil, the groundhog whose appearance every February 2nd traditionally determines if there will be 6 more weeks of winter.

Megan Dively Lehman/Facebook

KSAM 101.7/Facebook

Then there were the people who came with the puns, obviously.

Kathy Risso/Facebook

There were references to popular culture to be made.

Jodi Marle/Facebook

Donna Momorella/Facebook

Really, Pennsylvania's got its own brand of weirdness.

Ariel Druschel/Facebook

Robin Holmberg/Facebook

Walter Vernon/Facebook


Perhaps there will now be a summer groundhog festival in Pennsylvania as well.

Latest News

Donald Trump; Trump Tower Chicago
2024 Election

DNC Savagely Trolls Trump By Projecting The Perfect Messages Onto Trump Tower In Chicago

More from Trending/funny-news

TikTok screenshot of Shania Twain singing with @daisyvictoriax and friend
@daisyvictoriax/TikTok

TikToker Stunned To Realize 'Friendly Lady' Singing Along With Her At Beach Club Is Shania Twain

A woman on TikTok was stunned to discover that the "friendly lady" singing along with her and her friends to a classic Shania Twain song was actually the singer herself.

TikToker Daisy Victoria (@daisyvictoriax) and her pals were at a restaurant while on vacation in Mykonos when "That Don't Impress Me Much" came on and the whole table sang along (as they should have, of course).

Keep ReadingShow less
Kamala Harris and Tim Walz
YouTube/Kamala Harris

Harris Has Hilariously Relatable Reaction After Learning Walz Doesn't Season His 'White Guy Tacos'

Vice President Kamala Harris had a hilariously relatable reaction after her running mate, Tim Walz, admitted he doesn't season his "white guy tacos."

Walz made the admission during a wide-ranging conversation with Harris about their childhoods, careers, and their vision for the country in the event they win the 2024 election.

Keep ReadingShow less
John Mulaney and Olivia Munn
Dave Benett/Getty Images

Olivia Munn Catches John Mulaney And Their Son Doing The 'Exact Same Fidget' In Adorable Video

Olivia Munn captured the most adorable video of her husband John Mulaney and their son Malcom doing "the exact same fidget," and the internet collectively swooned.

The actor, who welcomed Malcom in November 2021, took to Instagram to share the precious moment, writing in the caption:

Keep ReadingShow less
Tallulah Willis
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Tallulah Willis Claps Back At Trolls After She And Sisters Are Hit With 'Cruel' Looks-Shaming Comments

Tallulah Willis, the daughter of film celebrities Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, clapped back at trolls who rudely commented on her and her sister's looks in a family dance video.

Bruce Willis and his ex-wife, actor Demi Moore, have three daughters together–Rumer (born 1988), Scout (born 1991), and Tallulah (born 1994).

Keep ReadingShow less
screws
Random Thinking on Unsplash

People Share The Best Ways They've Seen Someone Screw Themselves Over

Self sabotage seems like a habit for some people. Whether it's insecurity or arrogance, they can't get out of their own way.

But even if everyone around them is saying, "this won't end well," they're going to go full steam ahead.

Keep ReadingShow less