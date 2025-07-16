Stevie Wonder Epically Shuts Down Rumor That He's Not Really Blind In Powerful Viral Clip

He wrote:

"I have always suspected Shifty Adam Shiff [sic] was a scam artist. And now I learn that Fannie Mae's Financial Crimes Division have concluded that Adam Schiff has engaged in a sustained pattern of possible Mortgage Fraud."

"Adam Schiff said that his primary residence was in MARYLAND to get a cheaper mortgage and rip off America, when he must LIVE in CALIFORNIA because he was a Congressman from CALIFORNIA. Mortgage Fraud is very serious, and CROOKED Adam Schiff (now a Senator) needs to be brought to justice."

You can see Trump's post below.

@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Designating a home as a primary residence, rather than a secondary home or investment property, can result in lower interest rates, as lenders view primary residences as less risky.

However, a spokesperson for Schiff’s office said the lenders for his homes in both California and Washington were “well aware” of his intended year-round use of both properties while serving in public office, adding that neither residence was considered a vacation home.

Public records tied to Schiff’s mortgage and property in Montgomery County, Maryland, show that in October 2020, he signed a document identifying the home as a second residence. In earlier filings, the same property had been listed as a primary residence.

However, experts cautioned that the documents alone don’t provide the full picture, pointing to the absence of information about any specific agreements Schiff may have had with his lender. They also noted that differing definitions of “primary residence” — between the county and mortgage providers — can create ambiguity and make it difficult to determine whether any rules were actually broken.

It's also worth noting that Schiff led impeachment proceedings against Trump while still a member of the House and Trump has often targeted Schiff for retribution.

And in recent days, Trump has been accused of refusing to release the infamous "Epstein files," which are said to contain detailed lists of some of Epstein's most high-profile enablers.

Trump, who is widely believed to be in the Epstein files, deflected calls by his MAGA base to release them, admonishing critics of his Attorney General Pam Bondi, who in her capacity leading the Department of Justice (DOJ) concluded no such list exists, despite claiming the exact opposite just months ago.

Schiff said that Trump's attack against him was just another distraction designed to take people's attention away from Epstein's case—not to mention Trump's own involvement:

"Since I led his first impeachment, Trump has repeatedly called for me to be arrested for treason. So in a way, I guess this is a bit of a letdown. And this baseless attempt at political retribution won’t stop me from holding him accountable. Not by a long shot."

"This is just Donald Trump’s latest attempt at political retaliation against his perceived enemies. So it is not a surprise, only how weak this false allegation turns out to be. And much as Trump may hope, this smear will not distract from his Epstein files problem."

You can see his post below.

Many agreed.

Call it for what it is - a distraction from the *pstein files. Keep that narrative and expect a lot more of this as the public keeps demanding their release. He’s trying to control the media narrative, nothing else. Do NOT let him.

— Doug Anderson (@bayoka.bsky.social) July 15, 2025 at 11:33 AM





You forgot to mention, “and he’s also trying to distract from his connection to Epstein and underage girls”

— JohnnyNaugahyde (@jbvta.bsky.social) July 15, 2025 at 11:42 AM





Says the convicted felon who defrauded charities, lied on bank applications (fraud) and tax returns (more fraud), and won't release the Epstein list.

— Wolves at the Wall (@wolvesatthewall.bsky.social) July 15, 2025 at 11:39 AM





Keep demanding the release of the Epstein files. Most Americans believe he is in it!

— sanityrules.bsky.social (@sanityrules.bsky.social) July 15, 2025 at 11:14 AM





Responses to that guy should start with 'The Epstein pedophile in office has said', or 'The adjudicated rapist in office has said', or 'The convicted felon in office says'.Make them quote their guilt if they're going to talk about you.

— Project Life (@project-life.bsky.social) July 15, 2025 at 2:17 PM





It's always interesting to re-read his statements knowing he's projecting his own behavior on to someone else.

— debbiefr.bsky.social (@debbiefr.bsky.social) July 15, 2025 at 11:49 AM





Anytime you respond to things, call him the rapist in chief and keep referring to Epstein.

— Dave (@chaostosurreal.bsky.social) July 15, 2025 at 1:23 PM





Frankly, this is more about Epstein than you. He is scraping around for a distraction

— mbdp.bsky.social (@mbdp.bsky.social) July 15, 2025 at 12:12 PM

Trump was similarly accused of attempting to distract from the Epstein files when he threatened to strip actor and comedian Rosie O'Donnell of her U.S. citizenship, labeling her a "Threat to Humanity" in a similarly angry post on Truth Social.

The relationship between O'Donnell and Trump, who have feuded for years, was so antagonistic that O'Donnell, fearing the worst once Trump won the election, moved to Ireland shortly before Trump’s inauguration. She has cited the risks Project 2025 and Trump's potential retribution pose to her and her nonbinary child.

O'Donnell later responded to Trump's attack by sharing one of the many photos that exist of Trump and Epstein, calling him "everything that is wrong with America," noting that he hates her for being "a loud woman, a queer woman, a mother who tells the truth, an american who got out of the country [before you] set it ablaze."

Trump has since directed Bondi to release whatever she finds "credible" in the Epstein files amid the backlash from his supporters.