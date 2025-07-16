Stevie Wonder Epically Shuts Down Rumor That He's Not Really Blind In Powerful Viral Clip

Skip to content

Rosie Calls Out 'Tangerine Mussolini' For Threatening To Revoke Her Citizenship In Epic 10 Minute TikTok

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJul 16, 2025
Legendary musician Stevie Wonder spoke out during a stop on his Love, Light & Song mini-tour to address rumors that he is not really blind, telling those in attendance that his blindness—which has been the case since shortly after birth—has also been a "blessing."

The long-standing rumor that Stevie Wonder can actually see has circulated for decades and even been echoed by fellow celebrities including singer Lionel Richie, who said in a 2019 interview that he's "been spending my whole life with him [Wonder] thinking he can see."

Wonder has periodically made jokes about this at his own expense, but decided to address the matter more directly in a message to fans during a July 9 concert.

Wonder said:

"I must say to all of you something I was thinking, and I wanted to let the world know this. I want to say it right now. You know, there have been rumors about me seeing, and all of that."
"But, seriously, you know the truth. The truth is, shortly after my birth, I became blind. Now that was a blessing because it's allowed me to see the world in the vision of truth, of sight — see people in the spirit of them, not how they look, or what color they are."
"But, what color is their spirit?"

You can hear what he said in the video below.

 

Many appreciated his response.


 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Indeed, Wonder was born six weeks premature, and the combination of his early birth and the oxygen-rich environment of the hospital incubator led to retinopathy of prematurity—a condition that halts eye development and often causes retinal detachment—leaving him blind.

His blindness has never stopped him from succeeding. Long considered one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century, he has 25 Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, and a host of other honors to his name, so he's getting the last laugh, rumors or no rumors.

