Skip to content

Colin Jost Hilariously Reacts To Wife Scarlett Johansson Becoming World's Highest-Grossing Actor

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Dog Adoption Searches Skyrocket Thanks To Fan Favorite Krypto After 'Superman' Opening Weekend

Superman & Krypto
@dcofficial/YouTube

Google searches for “adopt a dog near me” jumped over 500% thanks to the premiere of Superman featuring Krypto the superdog.

Joanna Edwards
By Joanna EdwardsJul 16, 2025
Joanna Edwards
Joanna Edwards wears many hats: student, data-wrangler and LGBTQ+ activist. Her main passion is writing, followed shortly by percussion, mediocre watercolor painting and scuba diving. A New Englander currently displaced to the South, she waits patiently for winter and its more reasonable weather.
See Full Bio

Superman is supposed to the be big hero of his own story, but in the most recent Superman, directed by James Gunn and starring David Corenswet, the real hero that stole everyone's hearts is Krypto, Superman's foster dog.

People came out of the movie jazzed up about its themes, but also apparently looking to adopt a Krypto of their own sooner rather than later. Google searches for "adopt a dog near me" spiked immediately after the movie's release and have yet to come down.

Krypto, who is not the best trained dog, but certainly the sweetest, is Superman's companion throughout the film, even some battle scenes. (The dog is fine. The dog does not die. The dog is a hero.) Krypto is a schnauzer, and people were even specifically searching for that breed when looking to adopt.

The dog, who is modeled after Gunn's own dog Ozu, is actually completely CGI and not a real one at all, but Ozu is, and was adopted by Gunn during the beginning stages of film creation. Gunn has remarked that he had difficulty training Ozu, and wondered how difficult that would be if Ozu had superpowers. Hence, Krypto.

Gunn also received praise from PETA for his other superhero movie Guardians of the Galaxy, which the organization said brought into focus the cruelties of animal testing.

The film production was not unaware of the impact they might have on dog adoptions, even going so far as to sponsor adoption fees in the Best Friends Animal Society shelters in the days leading up to the film, eventually leading to 454 adoptions in that time frame.

  - YouTubewww.youtube.com

First, everyone agrees that Krypto is the real star.


 

Folks were happy that the movie is having a secondary, good impact.


 
 

Others focused on possibilities for a different type of movie, if we're centering pets again.

Many commenters, however, were worried about long-term implications of impulsive dog adoptions.

 
 


Adopting a pet is heroic, but only if you follow through.

Shelter dogs can be found widely, but one online resource is the ASPCA website.

Latest News

A man and woman kissing with the woman's hat covering their faces.
Trending

The Biggest Lies People Told In Order To Sleep With Someone

Adam Schiff; Donald Trump
Political News

Adam Schiff Calls Out The Real Reason Trump Is Accusing Him Of 'Fraud'—And Yeah, That Tracks

Screenshots of Karoline Leavitt and Donald Trump
Political News

Everyone Had The Same Response After Karoline Leavitt's 'My Own Two Eyes' Claim About Donald Trump

Trump fans take photos in front of the Alligator Alcatraz sign at the entrance of the immigrant detention facility
News

House GOP Raises Money Off 'Alligator Alcatraz' Merch That Jokes About Alligators Eating Migrants

More from Entertainment/tv-and-movies

Screenshot of Andrew Cuomo; Zohran Mamdani
@andrewcuomo/X; Noam Galai/Getty Images

Andrew Cuomo Just Released His Cringey New Web Ad—And Zohran Mamdani Made Him Instantly Regret It

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani had social media users cheering after he used former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's new political ad on X to post a link to his fundraiser—only for his reply to go more viral than the initial post.

Mamdani, a democratic socialist, handily defeated Cuomo in New York City's Democratic mayoral primary last month after running a campaign centered around economic populism, arguing that the city, a global financial center, has grown unaffordable for everyday residents, citing soaring rents and grocery prices, and outlining policies aimed at reducing the cost of living.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump awkwardly crashes the award presentation ceremony at the 2025 FIFA World Cup.
David Ramos/Getty Images

Chelsea FC Shades Trump

Chelsea Football Club threw some necessary shade at Donald Trump, who didn’t miss the chance to try to make another event all about himself.

The moment was captured last Sunday as Chelsea celebrated their epic 3-0 victory over France’s Paris Saint-Germain during the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, and a certain American president made sure to crash the photo op.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kissing scene in 'Superman'
DC/Warner Bros.

India Faces Backlash After Censoring 'Sensual' Scenes From 'Superman' Ahead Of National Release

Censorship strikes again, and this time, it's in the form of Kryptonite against Superman.

In the latest Superman film, there are two brief romantic scenes between Superman and Lois Lane. In the first scene, in the first half of the movie, the couple briefly kisses on screen. Later in the film amid action sequences, the pair kiss again, though this time, Superman holds onto Lois Lane and flies into the air, and their mid-air kiss lasts for approximately 33 seconds.

Keep ReadingShow less
TikToker Irate After Edible Arrangements Blocks Him For Complaining That His $80 Birthday Gift Never Arrived
@timmyinthewind/TikTok

TikToker irate over blocked gift

TikToker @timmyinthewind shared his terrible customer service experience with Edible Arrangements after the fruit arrangement business blocked him online for asking about a birthday gift order that was charged but never arrived.

It all started on June 5th when the social media user’s partner ordered a birthday-themed berry bouquet from Edible Arrangements, priced at $80, which included chocolate-covered strawberries.

Keep ReadingShow less
TikToker Posts Emotional Plea After Dead Mother's Final Gift To Her Is Cancelled—And The Internet Delivered
@gardenoferin/TikTok

TikToker Posts Emotional Plea After Dead Mother's Final Gift To Her Is Cancelled—And The Internet Delivered

Grief can make even small gestures deeply impactful, as a woman recently found out after posting a video to TikTok after her mother's recent death.

Erin Barbee, who goes by @gardenoferin on TikTok, had wanted a wildly popular "Boat and Tote" bag from L.L. Bean for her birthday this year. Her mother obliged and put in the order, along with custom embroidery.

Keep ReadingShow less