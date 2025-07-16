The Biggest Lies People Told In Order To Sleep With Someone

When you meet someone you're attracted to, your first inclination is to try to impress them.

Sometimes, purely in hopes of getting them into bed.

Of course, there is nothing more off-putting than someone who is trying too hard, so subtlety is key to being alluring.

Leading us to find ways to make ourselves seem impressive, occasionally leading to being less than honest.

With some people going so far as to be downright deceptive.

Redditor ___brick___ was eager to hear the biggest lies people ever told in hopes of getting lucky, leading them to ask:



"What’s the biggest lie you told just to sleep with someone?"

Not Everyone Is Turned On By Narcissism

"You've got the most beautiful eyes in here tonight."

"It was a ruse."

"I have the most beautiful eyes."- NahDawgDatAintMe

Ulterior Motives On Both Sides?



"I said I was a plastic surgeon and quotes lines from 'Nip/Tuck'."

"I did it as a joke at first then realized she had never seen the show and actually believed my BS."

"And she was an attorney."

"She asked me how much I charge for nose jobs. I was like, 'First of all, it’s a rhinoplasty'.”- StarPlatinum_007

The Other Toledo...

"Other way around but… went home w a girl that had an enticing foreign accent which mysteriously disappeared by the morning."

"She was from Toledo, Ohio."- RabbitHoleSpaceMan

Some Lies Are More Easily Uncovered...



"I don't snore."- Curiousity_NSFW

... Seriously?...



“'My bed is broken, can you see if you can help and fix it'.”- death-blooms512

He Never Specified The Distance

"Just read in another sub that a guy told a girl he travels for work."

"He delivers pizza."

"HAHA."- manhatim

... Guess It Worked...

"Many years ago, I read a magazine article about feng shui."

"Later that evening I met a girl in a bar and told her that I was a feng shui expert and had just returned from studying in Japan."

"She asked me to check out her apartment and see what the feng shui was like in the place."

"Obviously I told her it was terrible and I moved a bunch of things around."

"I then told her it was all better and then hooked up."- LJGuitarPractice

...And They Fell For It?

"I promise I will never die."- for_dishonor

Maybe It Actually Was Written In The Stars?



"Told a girl I was really into star signs because she wouldn’t stop talking about hers."

"I actually have zero clue about astrology and usually think it’s nonsense."

"She kept going on about how our signs were ‘perfectly compatible’ and how the stars were aligning for us or whatever."

"So I just nodded along, threw in some generic stuff like ‘yeah, totally, I think energy and vibes matter'."

"We ended up hooking up, and she kept asking me about my sign’s traits on text."

"I had to Google everything in real time, pretending I was some astrology expert."

"She found out I was lying eventually but was surprisingly chill about it."- anti_banned

Think Yankees Fan In Boston...



"I definitely told a girl I was an Alabama fan."

"Auburn fan in Alabama, that sh*t matters here."- need2fix2017

Excusez Moi?

"I once told a woman I coined the phrase 'Pardon my French'."- skyhawk38foxtrot

Fooled Her!



"The biggest lie?"

"I told her I wasn't nervous or self-conscious, that was definitely a lie."- Solidacid

Gross!

"Told her I was an elevator technician, so i know a thing or two about going down."- SignificantSet4873

Sharing Is Caring

"'I'm really good in bed, I stay on my side and don't hog the covers'."

"Can usually get a laugh."

"But I totally hog the covers."- PunkPizzaVooDoo

Let's Hope She's Not A Season Ticket Holder...



“'I play for Newcastle United'."

"Kinda worked as my brother played for them and we look a bit alike."- Diligent_Craft_1165





As long as no one gets harmed, there's nothing terribly wrong with using a ruse to get someone into bed.

But all lies, big or small, get discovered eventually.

Something everyone should keep in mind should they want something that lasts longer than the night...