Skip to content

People Break Down The Scariest Things To Happen To Them Online

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

The Biggest Lies People Told In Order To Sleep With Someone

A man and woman kissing with the woman's hat covering their faces.
woman in white hijab sitting on chair
Photo by The Paris Photographer on Unsplash

Reddit user ___brick___ asked: "What’s the biggest lie you told just to sleep with someone?" 

John Curtis
By John CurtisJul 16, 2025
John Curtis
A novelist, picture book writer and native New Yorker, John is a graduate of Syracuse University and the children's media graduate program at Centennial College. When not staring at his computer monitor, you'll most likely find John sipping tea watching British comedies, or in the kitchen, taking a stab at the technical challenge on the most recent episode of 'The Great British Baking Show'.
See Full Bio

When you meet someone you're attracted to, your first inclination is to try to impress them.

Sometimes, purely in hopes of getting them into bed.

Of course, there is nothing more off-putting than someone who is trying too hard, so subtlety is key to being alluring.

Leading us to find ways to make ourselves seem impressive, occasionally leading to being less than honest.

With some people going so far as to be downright deceptive.

Redditor ___brick___ was eager to hear the biggest lies people ever told in hopes of getting lucky, leading them to ask:

"What’s the biggest lie you told just to sleep with someone?"

Not Everyone Is Turned On By Narcissism

"You've got the most beautiful eyes in here tonight."

"It was a ruse."

"I have the most beautiful eyes."- NahDawgDatAintMe

Ulterior Motives On Both Sides?

"I said I was a plastic surgeon and quotes lines from 'Nip/Tuck'."

"I did it as a joke at first then realized she had never seen the show and actually believed my BS."

"And she was an attorney."

"She asked me how much I charge for nose jobs. I was like, 'First of all, it’s a rhinoplasty'.”- StarPlatinum_007

The Other Toledo...

"Other way around but… went home w a girl that had an enticing foreign accent which mysteriously disappeared by the morning."

"She was from Toledo, Ohio."- RabbitHoleSpaceMan

  holy toledo GIF by MLB  Giphy  

Some Lies Are More Easily Uncovered...

"I don't snore."- Curiousity_NSFW

... Seriously?...

“'My bed is broken, can you see if you can help and fix it'.”- death-blooms512

He Never Specified The Distance

"Just read in another sub that a guy told a girl he travels for work."

"He delivers pizza."

"HAHA."- manhatim

  anna faris pizza GIF by Overboard Movie  Giphy  

... Guess It Worked...

"Many years ago, I read a magazine article about feng shui."

"Later that evening I met a girl in a bar and told her that I was a feng shui expert and had just returned from studying in Japan."

"She asked me to check out her apartment and see what the feng shui was like in the place."

"Obviously I told her it was terrible and I moved a bunch of things around."

"I then told her it was all better and then hooked up."- LJGuitarPractice

...And They Fell For It?

"I promise I will never die."- for_dishonor

Maybe It Actually Was Written In The Stars?

"Told a girl I was really into star signs because she wouldn’t stop talking about hers."

"I actually have zero clue about astrology and usually think it’s nonsense."

"She kept going on about how our signs were ‘perfectly compatible’ and how the stars were aligning for us or whatever."

"So I just nodded along, threw in some generic stuff like ‘yeah, totally, I think energy and vibes matter'."

"We ended up hooking up, and she kept asking me about my sign’s traits on text."

"I had to Google everything in real time, pretending I was some astrology expert."

"She found out I was lying eventually but was surprisingly chill about it."- anti_banned

  Stars Couple GIF  Giphy  

Think Yankees Fan In Boston...

"I definitely told a girl I was an Alabama fan."

"Auburn fan in Alabama, that sh*t matters here."- need2fix2017

Excusez Moi?

"I once told a woman I coined the phrase 'Pardon my French'."- skyhawk38foxtrot

Fooled Her!

"The biggest lie?"

"I told her I wasn't nervous or self-conscious, that was definitely a lie."- Solidacid

  Scared 30 Rock GIF by HULU  Giphy  

Gross!

"Told her I was an elevator technician, so i know a thing or two about going down."- SignificantSet4873

Sharing Is Caring

"'I'm really good in bed, I stay on my side and don't hog the covers'."

"Can usually get a laugh."

"But I totally hog the covers."- PunkPizzaVooDoo

Let's Hope She's Not A Season Ticket Holder...

“'I play for Newcastle United'."

"Kinda worked as my brother played for them and we look a bit alike."- Diligent_Craft_1165


  Newcastle United Gordon GIF by Newcastle United Football Club  Giphy  

As long as no one gets harmed, there's nothing terribly wrong with using a ruse to get someone into bed.

But all lies, big or small, get discovered eventually.

Something everyone should keep in mind should they want something that lasts longer than the night...

Latest News

Screenshots from @courtneyboyle32's TikTok videos
Celebrities

Bride Who Met P!nk In Her Hair And Makeup Suite In Viral Video Explains What Happened

Screenshot of Rosie O'Donnell
Political News

Rosie Calls Out 'Tangerine Mussolini' For Threatening To Revoke Her Citizenship In Epic 10 Minute TikTok

Screenshot of Leland Vittert and Bill O'Reilly
Political News

A Confused Bill O'Reilly Gets Fact-Checked Live On-Air After Claiming Epstein Trial Was Under Biden

Céline Dion and Ellen DeGeneres on 'The Ellen Show'
Celebrities

Resurfaced Clip of Céline Dion Shutting Down Ellen's Question About Her Son's Hair Has People Applauding

More from Trending

Superman & Krypto
@dcofficial/YouTube

Dog Adoption Searches Skyrocket Thanks To Fan Favorite Krypto After 'Superman' Opening Weekend

Superman is supposed to the be big hero of his own story, but in the most recent Superman, directed by James Gunn and starring David Corenswet, the real hero that stole everyone's hearts is Krypto, Superman's foster dog.

People came out of the movie jazzed up about its themes, but also apparently looking to adopt a Krypto of their own sooner rather than later. Google searches for "adopt a dog near me" spiked immediately after the movie's release and have yet to come down.

Keep ReadingShow less
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost
Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

Colin Jost Hilariously Reacts To Wife Scarlett Johansson Becoming World's Highest-Grossing Actor

Scarlett Johansson has been acting professionally since she was 9 years old, with her film debut in North in 1994. Since then, she's appeared in movies that span practically every genre and garnered two Academy Award nominations.

With such a long and diverse resume, it's not completely surprising that, at age 40, Johansson just became the highest-grossing actor at the worldwide box office ever, with $14.9 billion of box office revenue for her 68 films.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Stevie Wonder
@RNB_Radar/X

Stevie Wonder Epically Shuts Down Rumor That He's Not Really Blind In Powerful Viral Clip

Legendary musician Stevie Wonder spoke out during a stop on his Love, Light & Song mini-tour to address rumors that he is not really blind, telling those in attendance that his blindness—which has been the case since shortly after birth—has also been a "blessing."

The long-standing rumor that Stevie Wonder can actually see has circulated for decades and even been echoed by fellow celebrities including singer Lionel Richie, who said in a 2019 interview that he's "been spending my whole life with him [Wonder] thinking he can see."

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Dr. Mehmet Oz
Fox News

Dr. Oz Slammed For Tone Deaf Health Advice For Americans On Medicaid And Medicare

Dr. Mehmet Oz—now the administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services—was criticized after he offered Americans unsolicited health advice during a Fox News appearance, saying that Americans shouldn't "eat carrot cake" as millions face cuts to their government-funded health insurance.

The passage of President Donald Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill" will cause 17 million people to lose valuable Medicare and Medicaid coverage. Under the bill, individuals earning just above the federal poverty line would be required to start paying out of pocket for certain Medicaid services, such as doctor visits and lab tests.

Keep ReadingShow less
Adam Schiff; Donald Trump
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Adam Schiff Calls Out The Real Reason Trump Is Accusing Him Of 'Fraud'—And Yeah, That Tracks

California Democratic Senator Adam Schiff fired back at President Donald Trump after Trump accused Schiff of "possible mortgage fraud" in a Truth Social post—prompting Schiff to point out that Trump's attack is another attempt to take attention away from Trump's association with the late financier, pedophile, and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump, without citing evidence, said Fannie Mae’s financial crimes division found that Schiff had a “sustained pattern of possible Mortgage Fraud" that involved misstating which home Schiff used as a primary residence, allowing him to secure a cheaper mortgage.

Keep ReadingShow less