Shirtless RFK Jr. Dragged After Sharing Bizarre WWE-Inspired AI Video Of Him Wrestling A Twinkie

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was widely mocked after he shared a video on X with the caption "MAHAMania: SnackDown" in which he wrestles a Twinkie as part of his Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) initiative.

Kennedy posted the AI-generated video on Sunday; it shows him emerging shirtless into a WWE SmackDown arena while Limp Bizkit’s 2000 hit "Rollin'" played in the background.

In the clip, a commentator shouts, “Here we go, the crowd is on their feet, what an entrance!” as Kennedy storms the ring and attacks a person dressed in a Twinkie costume who is holding a sign that reads, “I [Heart] Junk Food.”

Kennedy is then shown lifting, kicking, and slamming his opponent in the clip before raising his arms in celebration after being declared the winner. “A massive slam! This is incredible,” the commentator exclaims. The video ends with the words “Eat Real Food” appearing across the screen.

You can see it below.

People were not impressed.













Kennedy's video came just weeks after he announced that he'd "teamed up with MAGA singer Kid Rock to deliver two simple messages to the American people: GET ACTIVE + EAT REAL FOOD."

At one point during the video, the two men are shown drinking whole milk in a pool, a decision that follows the release of new federal dietary guidelines under the Trump administration that encourage consumption of full-fat dairy.

Kennedy previously faced considerable online mockery for flaunting his own body for his political campaign.

In 2023, Kennedy—who at the time ran as an independent candidate—shared a video of himself performing push-ups accompanied by a caption that suggested he was preparing for debates with then-President Joe Biden. The video was followed by another post featuring Kennedy Jr. lifting weights, showcasing his dedication to physical fitness.

He later celebrated his son Conor's 29th birthday by sharing a photo of himself standing next to a shirtless Conor in what critics said was an attempt to gain attention and support for his campaign by highlighting his son's physical appearance, particularly his well-defined abs.