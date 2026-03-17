Skip to content

MAGA Rep's 'Quinceañera' Dig Aimed At Tejano Star Opponent Backfires Spectacularly

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Ryan Coogler Had A Hidden Nod To 'Sinners' Braided Into His Hair At The Oscars—And Fans Are Loving It

Ryan Coogler
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Eagle-eyed Oscars viewers noticed a few cool details in Sinners writer-director Ryan Coogler's hair after he took home the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotMar 17, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

Producer, director, and screenwriter Ryan Coogler's Sinners made history at the 2026 Academy Awards by breaking the record for the most nominations for a single film, earning 16.

They ultimately won four: Best Original Screenplay (Ryan Coogler), Lead Actor (Michael B. Jordan), Cinematography (Autumn Durald Arkapaw), and Score (Ludwig Göransson).

Arkapaw made history as the first woman, first Black person, and the first person of color (Filipina/Afro-Creole) to ever win an Oscar for cinematography. Coogler joined Jordan Peele, who won in 2018, as the only Black screenwriters to ever win an Academy Award in the 98 ceremonies to date.

Michael B. Jordan is the sixth Black man in history to win lead actor, joining Sidney Poitier (1964), Denzel Washington (2002), Jamie Foxx (2005), Forest Whitaker (2007), and Will Smith (2022). While sixth seems like a minor accomplishment, it's writ large when phrased as one of six out of 98 total lead actor awards given to 87 men, with only one going to a Black man in the 1900s.

Sinners drew critical and audience acclaim as a distinctly American retelling of vampire lore, steeped in the Black, Indigenous, and immigrant experience of the prohibition-era South of the United States.

Coogler chose to again celebrate Black culture by wearing a protective hairstyle, cornrows, to the Academy Awards on Sunday.

Black protective hairstyles are techniques used for millennia by people of African descent that tuck the ends of type 3-4 hair away to minimize manipulation, reduce breakage, and protect natural hair from environmental damage. Common styles include braids, twists, locks, and knots which promote health while allowing for versatility and growth.

Pervasive discrimination by schools and workplaces against protective hairstyles and natural Black hair eventually led the United States to pass the CROWN Act.

Eagle-eyed viewers noted Coogler's braiding artist, Berkeley, California-based Tyzanna B, added a tribute to Sinners in his hair.


Sinners director Ryan Coogler and star Jack O'Connell had some fun representing their movie on The Oscars' red carpet, with O'Connell wearing his vampire fangs and Coogler showing off an impressive guitar and treble clef woven into his braids.

[image or embed]
— IGN (@ign.com) March 16, 2026 at 9:01 PM


‪@diflaversham/Bluesky


The braids are incredible! 🎸🎵 Coogler always brings that level of detail and cultural depth. Rooting for Sinners tonight—original horror with something to say. The Oscars need more of that energy.
— Bob -The AI Content Creator (@bobyoung26.bsky.social) March 15, 2026 at 10:14 PM


‪@missmajestik/Bluesky

Coogler has mentioned his hairstylist in past interviews, and the stylist herself shared her joy over her work being featured in The Hollywood Reporter.


People loved both the nod to Black culture and Sinners being seen on the Oscars' red carpet and stage.








View on Threads


You can watch Coogler's Oscar acceptance speech here:

youtu.be

Coogler is known for crafting culturally rich films that blend history, music, and social commentary into an immersive experience—and Sinners was no exception.

Set in the Mississippi Delta during the Jim Crow era, when sundown towns and the Ku Klux Klan were still openly prevalent, authenticity was important to Coogler.

He featured the original inhabitants of the region, the Chahta Okla (Choctaw people) speaking their own language—Chahta Anumpa (Choctaw)—in the opening moments of the film. Members of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians acted as both consultants and performers.

The film touched on the experiences of Chinese and Irish immigrants, Black share croppers only one or two generations removed from slavery, and the Afro-Indigenous and Creoles all living under the heel and threat of the more established White settlers/colonizers who considered only themselves "real Americans."

The themes resonated with modern audiences.

Coogler's other film contributions (screenwriting, directing, and/or producing) include Fruitvale Station, Creed 1-3, Black Panther, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Judas and the Black Messiah.

Latest News

Gavin Newsom; Screenshot of Donald Trump
Political News

Gavin Newsom Had An Epic Response After Trump Referred To Him As 'President Of The United States'

Wendi McLendon-Covey
Celebrities

Wendi McLendon-Covey Reveals Hilariously Candid Reason She Missed 'Bridesmaids' Reunion At The Oscars

Teyana Taylor
Celebrities

Teyana Taylor Confronts Security Guard For Shoving Her After The Oscars In Tense Video

Screenshots from AI-generated video of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. "fighting" a twinkie
Political News

Shirtless RFK Jr. Dragged After Sharing Bizarre WWE-Inspired AI Video Of Him Wrestling A Twinkie

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Marjorie Taylor Greene; Megyn Kelly; Mark Levin
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME; Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Radio Hall of Fame

MTG Applauds Megyn Kelly For Her Brutal 'Micropenis' Dig Against Fox News Host Mark Levin In Clash Over Iran

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene applauded conservative host Megyn Kelly amid her ongoing social media clash with Fox News host Mark Levin over the war in Iran after Kelly made a dig about Levin's "micropenis."

Kelly has broken with the Trump administration over the war in Iran, attracting attention for her open admonishment of key figures like South Carolina Republican Representative Lindsey Graham, whom she referred to as a "homicidal maniac" after reports that Graham helped convince President Donald Trump to authorize the bombing campaign.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Donald Trump
Fox News

Trump Repeats Debunked Claim He Predicted 9/11 'A Year Before' It Happened In Bizarre Rant During Iran Remarks

President Donald Trump was called out for repeating his debunked claim that he predicted the September 11 terror attacks "a year before" they happened—all while speaking at the White House about his war with Iran.

Trump was addressing growing concerns about tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow passage at the entrance to the Persian Gulf that carries roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply. While the strait falls under international maritime law, Iran maintains substantial influence over the corridor.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump
Alex Wong/Getty Images

MAGA Influencer Says Trump Seems 'Demonically Possessed' In Brutal Post Slamming Iran War

A 2024 study found a stronger belief in the existence of demons and adherence to a "shadow gospel" was associated with more favorable views of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump. The shadow gospel refers to versions of Christianity and conservatism conjured through anti-liberal messages with little to no basis in actual scripture.

Trump traded on the beliefs of Christian nationalist factions among his MAGA minions by calling the Democratic Party "demonic."

Keep ReadingShow less
The Underwhelming 'Snack Box' That Was Served At The Oscars Is Getting Dragged Hard
@instyle/TikTok

The Underwhelming 'Snack Box' That Was Served At The Oscars Is Getting Dragged Hard

As much as there was already to talk about the 98th Oscars celebration, one detail from the night has viewers especially intrigued: the snack boxes that were made available to the attendees, hidden under their seats.

The minimal contents were reminiscent of the small servings at the Critics Choice Awards, only including a few simple snacks.

Keep ReadingShow less
Unique and unusual LEGO collection in the toy aisle at the Target store in Queens, New York City.
Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Redditor Opens New Lego Set Only For It To Be Filled With Pasta—And It's A Scam That's More Common Than You Think

A Redditor thought they had scored a brand-new Lego set online, until the box revealed something far stranger than missing pieces.

Early on Tuesday, Redditor u/Bernardowss posted a photo showing labeled Lego bags sitting beside a Star Wars cruiser box filled with raw pasta. In the image, there are five bags of noodles total—and not a single brick in sight.

Keep ReadingShow less