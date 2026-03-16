The Underwhelming 'Snack Box' That Was Served At The Oscars Is Getting Dragged Hard

As much as there was already to talk about the 98th Oscars celebration, one detail from the night has viewers especially intrigued: the snack boxes that were made available to the attendees, hidden under their seats.
The minimal contents were reminiscent of the small servings at the Critics Choice Awards, only including a few simple snacks.
In a since-viral TikTok video, InStyle video producer Justine Manocherian showed the "snack box" that was under her seat. The snack comprised a simple, cardboard box, sealed with a golden sticker that had the Oscars logo on it.
Inside was a sketch of host Conan O'Brien and a note that appeared to be in his handwriting.
The note read:
"Dear Nominee / Plus-One / Seat-Filler, Welcome to the Oscars!"
"I hope you enjoy this Conan O'Brien 'Moderately Happy Meal.' These snacks may not look like much, but in any movie theater, they would run you 85 dollars!"
"Good luck tonight, have fun, and remember that loud, enthusiastic laughter is good for your health and my ego."
Beneath the note were napkins, a bag of Skinny Pop popcorn, a bottle of water, and a box of dark chocolate Raisinets.
You can watch the video here:
@instyle
ever wanted to know what concessions they serve at the #Oscars? find out what stars are nibbling on during commercial breaks here! 🎞️ @Justine Manocherian
Commentator Kyle Buchanan shared a picture and joked about it being his last meal.
The snack box posts caught the attention of TikTok and especially X, where users had no shortage of comments.
It might not seem like much for wealthy celebrities to receive small snack boxes for glamorous events like this. It is worth noting, however, that the broadcast time for the Oscars is three and a half hours with commercials thrown in.
Attendees spend more time at the event, in addition to the red carpet beforehand and the celebration after, during which there isn't always time to grab something to eat.
That makes it all the more important to have something to nibble on.