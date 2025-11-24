Sabrina Carpenter Just Ended Her Tour By 'Arresting' Miss Piggy—And Fans Are Obsessed

Skip to content

Donald Glover Reveals Doctors Found 'Hole In My Heart' After He Suffered Stroke During Childish Gambino Tour

Carpenter's Short n' Sweet Tour took its final bow in Los Angeles over the weekend after a 14-month run—and fans were delighted when Muppets icon Miss Piggy was the celebrity who Carpenter "arrested" during her show for "being too hot."

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossNov 24, 2025
All tours must come to an end—yes, even Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet Tour—but few finales conclude with a famous Muppet sitting pretty in the front row.

It all went down Sunday night at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, where the "Please Please Please" singer wrapped her last show by “arresting” the most confident pig in show business: Miss Piggy.

While performing "Dumb & Poetic," Sabrina scanned the crowd and commented:

“You guys are so beautiful it should be a crime.”

For anyone new to the viral ritual: before performing "Juno" each night, Carpenter selects one extremely photogenic audience member and “arrests” them for the crime of being too hot. Previous detainees have included Nicole Kidman, SZA, Anne Hathaway, Joe Keery, Clairo, and even Saturday Night Live’s unforgettable Domingo, played by Marcello Hernández.

You can watch the Domingo arrest below:

- YouTubeEntertainment Tonight

But for her final show, Carpenter saved the ultimate cameo for last. Not a movie star. Not a pop girlie. A Muppet icon with unmatched cheekbones and a hottie criminal record that is, frankly, long overdue.

The fan cam swept the arena and then landed on a familiar face: Miss Piggy, seated beside her massive “security guard,” Bobo the Bear.

Carpenter leaned toward the camera and playfully interrogated her surprise swine guest:

“Like you, gorgeous! Excuse me! What is your name?”

The crowd knew to brace themselves. Miss Piggy does not do modesty, and anonymity is beneath her. Just ask her on-again, off-again paramour Kermit the Frog.

Needing no introduction, the Muppet queen replied:

“Ahem. Miss Piggy… There are so, so many people here tonight!”

Shade detected. And given that Miss Piggy rarely makes unscripted live appearances, her arena cameo felt like a scene from The Muppet Show.

Marveling at her unexpected co-star’s sass, Sabrina continued on:

“No one prepared me for you being here right now, actually… Are you enjoying the show?”

With the Short n’ Sweet Tour selling more than 439,000 tickets across 72 shows and earning $55.5 million, according to Reuters, yes—Piggy and her handler had plenty to enjoy.

Piggy, multitasking between flirtation and taking selfies with fans in the pit, delivered:

“Uhhh… Yes! I’m loving it! I mean, I do have a few notes. I’ll share them with you after the show.”

A few notes. Really, Piggy?

Because last I checked, Carpenter’s tour has outshone while creatively leaning into stunt comedy, dramatic visuals, campy improv, and audience interactions that felt straight out of a variety show. The run has become a viral pop culture fixture thanks to its nightly arrests, surprise cameos, and Sabrina’s hilarious stage banter. Clips from nearly every performance found their way onto TikTok.

Finally, she produced her signature fuzzy pink handcuffs and offered them to Piggy:

“You’re the only celebrity that makes me nervous to be around, I’m really overwhelmed… You know, it’s been a tradition on this tour. We’ve arrested so many beautiful individuals, but I feel like tonight is your night.”

And indeed it was. But Bobo had come prepared with his own Muppet-friendly handcuffs.

The bear interrupted:

“I don’t need those. I brought my own. Let’s go, Pig. Tell it to the judge, sister!”

Let’s hope Kermit has enough residual checks to bail her out.

You can watch the iconic appearance here:

With that said, Miss Piggy was marched off in handcuffs. The arena exploded with laughter, though a few nearby children probably required reassurance that no actual legal consequences were underway.

As proof of Piggy’s domination, the moment replayed on an endless loop across everyone’s timeline:












The cameo capped the tour perfectly, while firmly securing Carpenter’s title as pop’s reigning camp queen. And the timing is almost suspiciously ideal. Carpenter will soon star in and co-executive produce Disney+’s revival of The Muppet Show, created by Seth Rogen.

Miss Piggy, never one to be outdone by another diva, is set to headline a new feature film produced by Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone, with a script by Cole Escola. Consider Sunday’s cameo her soft-launch comeback.

Here that, Muppets? Miss Piggy said, “Lights, camera, moi.”

Carpenter ended her tour exactly as expected: with glitter, chaos, charisma, and a Muppet committing to the bit harder than most actors. It was the perfect sendoff for a run defined by spectacle and surprise, and a testament to one universal truth: invite Miss Piggy to your show, and she will own it.

And if you’re lucky—and a hottie with a Muppet body—she’ll even arrest you for it.

