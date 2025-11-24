Skip to content

TikToker Speaks Out After 'Temporary' Henna Face Tattoo He Got On Vacation May Leave Him With Permanent Scar

Donald Glover Reveals Doctors Found 'Hole In My Heart' After He Suffered Stroke During Childish Gambino Tour

Donald Glover
Katie Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

Glover revealed to fans over the weekend that he suffered a stroke in October of 2024 in the middle of his New World Tour, which forced him to cancel the remainder of his tour.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
Nov 24, 2025
The most human truth that we all know and share is the fact that tomorrow is not guaranteed.

Musician Donald Glover, previously known as "Childish Gambino," was in the middle of his New World Tour when he experienced a terrible headache mid-performance. He decided to continue to show and had "lots of fun," but he also noticed that he couldn't see as well as usual.

After leaving Louisiana, Glover went to Houston and sought out a doctor while he was there.

"We were having lots of fun, but I had a really bad pain in my head in Louisiana, and I did the show anyway. I couldn't really see well."
"So when we went to Houston, I went to the hospital, and the doctor was like, 'You had a stroke.'"
"And the first thing I thought was like, 'Oh, like, here I am still copying Jamie Foxx.'"
"That's really like the second thing. The first thing is like, 'I'm letting everybody down.'"

But the medical news went beyond the stroke.

"I know it's not true [that I'm letting everybody down], but I've broken my foot. I've always promised Ireland that I'm gonna be there, and I still haven't been..."
"They found a hole in my heart. So I had this surgery, and then I had to have another surgery."

Glover found inspiration in the experience to live life to the fullest.

"You know, they say, 'Everybody has two lives, and the second life starts when you realize you have one.'"
"You've got one life, guys. And I've gotta be honest, the life I've lived with you guys has been such a blessing; I love seeing and performing for you guys."
"You have to live life how you want. It can only get better."

While performing at Camp Frog Gnaw at Dodger Stadium in LA this past weekend, Glover shared his experience.

Glover is only 42 years old, and it's shocking that he's already experienced a stroke and a heart condition that required multiple surgeries to address.

But he's doing the right thing by putting himself first. Though concerts can be rearranged, tickets can be refunded, and people can attend another time, a person's life is not so replaceable.

Marketing in today's day and age can be tricky. It's never been easy to break through the noise in advertising, but today's marketers are competing with people at the top of their game.

Residents of Santa Monica, California, were met with an unusual sight earlier this week when a bus full of people dressed as Homer Simpson poured into the streets. The visit appeared to be part of a promotional stunt for the newly launched “Fortnite x Simpsons” season of the popular online game, whose recent update introduced a Springfield-themed island.

It's easy to rush to judgment when we witness someone behaving a certain way or making a decision that's different from what we would do.

It's arguably even easier to rush to judgment about celebrities, whether or not this was something done consciously in front of fans or viewers on television or social media, or in a candid moment when they didn't know they were being watched or recorded.

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani doubled down in an interview with Meet the Press on his decision to call President Donald Trump a "fascist," saying he sticks by something he's already "said in the past."

During their meeting in the Oval Office on Friday, a reporter asked Mamdani about a bipartisan resolution passed in the House of Representatives condemning socialism, a move that coincided with the democratic socialist Mamdani's visit to Washington.

At this point it really seems like there is far more evidence that AI tools are not ready for primetime than that they're going to change the world for good.

Mishap after mishap after mishap keeps happening, including sending people into literal psychosis. Now, we can add a new WTF problem to that roster: toys that accidentally give kids sex advice.

The United States Department of Education, under the guidance of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump and his Secretary of Education, former World Wrestling Entertainment executive Linda McMahon, has officially excluded nursing in the revamped definition of “professional degree” programs.

The change was part of the implementation of Trump and the Republican Party’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA).

