Donald Glover Reveals Doctors Found 'Hole In My Heart' After He Suffered Stroke During Childish Gambino Tour

The most human truth that we all know and share is the fact that tomorrow is not guaranteed.

Musician Donald Glover, previously known as "Childish Gambino," was in the middle of his New World Tour when he experienced a terrible headache mid-performance. He decided to continue to show and had "lots of fun," but he also noticed that he couldn't see as well as usual.

After leaving Louisiana, Glover went to Houston and sought out a doctor while he was there.

"We were having lots of fun, but I had a really bad pain in my head in Louisiana, and I did the show anyway. I couldn't really see well."

"So when we went to Houston, I went to the hospital, and the doctor was like, 'You had a stroke.'"

"And the first thing I thought was like, 'Oh, like, here I am still copying Jamie Foxx.'"

"That's really like the second thing. The first thing is like, 'I'm letting everybody down.'"

But the medical news went beyond the stroke.

"I know it's not true [that I'm letting everybody down], but I've broken my foot. I've always promised Ireland that I'm gonna be there, and I still haven't been..."

"They found a hole in my heart. So I had this surgery, and then I had to have another surgery."

Glover found inspiration in the experience to live life to the fullest.

"You know, they say, 'Everybody has two lives, and the second life starts when you realize you have one.'"

"You've got one life, guys. And I've gotta be honest, the life I've lived with you guys has been such a blessing; I love seeing and performing for you guys."

"You have to live life how you want. It can only get better."

While performing at Camp Frog Gnaw at Dodger Stadium in LA this past weekend, Glover shared his experience.

Fans were grateful that Glover was okay and choosing to take care of himself.





























Glover is only 42 years old, and it's shocking that he's already experienced a stroke and a heart condition that required multiple surgeries to address.

But he's doing the right thing by putting himself first. Though concerts can be rearranged, tickets can be refunded, and people can attend another time, a person's life is not so replaceable.