Gavin Newsom Expertly Trolls Trump Administration With Parody Spirit Halloween Costume Memes

Guy Has Priceless Reaction To Learning His Mom Named Him After 'South Park' Character—And We're Obsessed

Split screen of a woman with a stern reaction and a man with a shocked expression.
TikToker @vanessa_p_44 shared a video of her husband learning from his mother that he was named Kyle after the popular South Park character, and his reaction is everything.

John Curtis
By John CurtisNov 03, 2025
A novelist, picture book writer and native New Yorker, John is a graduate of Syracuse University and the children's media graduate program at Centennial College. When not staring at his computer monitor, you'll most likely find John sipping tea watching British comedies, or in the kitchen, taking a stab at the technical challenge on the most recent episode of 'The Great British Baking Show'.
When it comes time for parents to name their soon-to-be-born child, they often cast a wide net looking for inspiration.

Many will name their child after a beloved friend or family member, while others might choose a name from a classic film, novel, or television series.

The mother-in-law of TikToker @vanessa_p_44 was among those in the latter category, naming her son after her favorite character from a series she and her husband loved.

However, when the Vanessa's husband learned what specific series inspired his mom, he wasn't exactly thrilled with the news.

Vanessa managed to capture this moment on video, later sharing it on her TikTok account, where it has amassed over eight million views:


Who’s your favorite @South Park character? The second my mother in law (who everyone thinks hates me because we’re an age gap marriage 😂) tells my #husband he’s named after a character on #southpark and he was not having it 😂 #funny #fyp #agegap @kpifer_Z71

In the video's text overlay, Vanessa revealed that her husband's name, Kyle, was chosen by his parents owing to their love of the raunchy, often controversial, animated sitcom South Park, something her husband was learning in real time during the video:

"The moment my mother in law stuns my husband by telling him he's named after a 'South Park' character."

It appeared that Vanessa started recording the video just after her mother-in-law shared this news, as the camera panned in on Kyle with a stunned expression, mouth hanging open, as Vanessa could be heard giggling in the background.

Viewers could then hear Vanessa's mother-in-law saying that Kyle was "the only name" she and her husband could agree on, and that they were "big into watching South Park," cementing that she "loved the name Kyle."

Just after Vanessa veered the camera in the direction of her mother-in-law, her husband could then be heard off-camera expressing his dissatisfaction with the name choice.

It appeared that he would have rather been named "Kenny" which he expressed in a less-than-G-rated fashion to his mother, before resuming his stunned expression.

Even so, Vanessa's mother-in-law firmly stood by her decision:

"Watch 'South Park' and you tell me Kyle isn't the best G*d D*mn character on that show."

A declaration that they disagreed with, both insisting that the potty-mouthed Cartman, and not Kyle, was the long-running animated sitcom's best character.

But the mother stood her ground, saying that Kyle was "the only name" she and her husband "could f*cking agree on."

The man remained in disbelief for the remainder of the 50-second video, but his mother assured him that the inspiration for his name was "one-hundred percent real" and that she and her husband used to watch South Park all the time.

The video ended with Kyle saying he needed "two more" of the beer he could be seen drinking throughout, as his mother confronted him about his reaction, asking him, "seriously, what is wrong with Kyle?"

Nearly all viewers of the video were beside themselves after watching it.

Many pointed out how the shocked reaction was almost exactly how South Park's Kyle would react, with some shocked and unsettled to realize just how long South Park, which premiered on Comedy Central in 1997, has been on the air:

A few people pointed out the bitter irony of the woman naming her son after Kyle, as that would effectively make her "Kyle's Mom."

Thanks to a somewhat infamous song, she does not have the best reputation among television sitcom mothers...

As Kyle is an extremely common name, it's safe to say that Vanessa 's husband will avoid immediate comparisons to Kyle Broflovski.

Had he gotten his wish and been named after Cartman, one imagines the comparisons would have been immediate and inevitable.

Of course, if he had gotten his wish, who knows whether he would have been named Cartman or ... Eric?


