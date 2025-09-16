Skip to content

Eagle-Eyed Fans Notice Subtle 'Severance' Nod Written On Back Of Star's Emmys Speech

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Widow Breaks Her Silence With Poignant Message On Their Anniversary

Malcom-Jamal Warner
FOX via Getty Images

The Cosby Show star's widow Tenisha Warner shared an emotional Instagram post on their wedding anniversary after Warner's accidental drowning in Costa Rica in July.

Joanna Edwards
By Joanna EdwardsSep 16, 2025
Joanna Edwards
Joanna Edwards wears many hats: student, data-wrangler and LGBTQ+ activist. Her main passion is writing, followed shortly by percussion, mediocre watercolor painting and scuba diving. A New Englander currently displaced to the South, she waits patiently for winter and its more reasonable weather.
See Full Bio

It was just a couple months ago that many mourned the sudden death of Malcom-Jamal Warner after his accidental drowning on a beach in Costa Rica.

Warner rose to fame in The Cosby Show, entering the hearts of millions. Recently his widow, Tenisha Warner, revealed the tribute his family will be making to honor his legacy.

Turner shared a wedding photo of her and Malcom-Jamal on their wedding day, as it was their anniversary a few days ago.

In a heartfelt message, she used the picture to announce how she and her daughter would be honoring his memory.

“I can still hear my husband’s laugh, still feel the way he made room for every part of me — every tear, every dream. Today, in his honor, my daughter and I are launching River & Ember and officially opening The Warner Family Foundation."


The foundation will aim, through a "Creative Legacy Fund," to provide scholarships to younger folks ages 14-22 to nurture a new generation of artists. This legacy fund is particularly meaningful in the context of Warner's musical and poetic talents, in addition to the acting for which he was more widely known.

People really appreciated the wedding picture and the love and joy in the announcement of the foundation's fund.

@caroline2844/Instagram

@gillian1612/Instagram

@urbansexi/Instagram

Truly a bittersweet moment.

@diamondshinezbright/Instagram

@scoobiewest/Instagram

@amyosaidso/Instagram

Tenisha Warner is not a public figure, despite her husband's celebrity. Malcolm-Jamal never confirmed her or their daughter's names or identities.

@chantea_kirkwood/Instagram

Warner, who played Theodore Huxtable on The Cosby Show, was also more recently known for his work in Suits and The Resident.

@msgapeach68/Instagram

Folks were empathetic about her grief, and hoped they might be able to help her by shouldering it for a moment.

@mljones5/Instagram

@coachgessie/Instagram

This tribute will create a lasting legacy that Malcolm-Jamal would be proud of.

@garylgray/Instagram

@coachgessie/Instagram

Malcolm-Jamal Warner was 54 years old, and is survived by his daughter and wife.

Latest News

Kari Lake; Charlie Kirk
Political News

Kari Lake Slammed After Warning Parents Not To Send Their Kids To College After Charlie Kirk Murder

JD Vance; Charlie Kirk
Political News

Vance Claims Kirk Never Insulted Black Women's 'Brain Processing Power'—And Here Come The Receipts

Screenshot of Donald Trump
Political News

Trump Swiftly Fact-Checked After Making Bonkers Claim About How Many Americans Died From Drugs Last Year

A woman's hand hold up a pink paper constructed heart that is on fire.
Trending

People Reveal The Pettiest Reasons They Stopped Hooking Up With Someone

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Owen Cooper made history as the youngest Emmy winner, with a golden “Lucky Duck” gift from his idol Jake Gyllenhaal.
@netflix/Twitter

Jake Gyllenhaal Surprises Fan

Jake Gyllenhaal might have lost Best Supporting Actor back in 2006, but he can officially say he passed on a little Emmy magic.

Fifteen-year-old Owen Cooper, who just became the youngest Emmy winner in history, walked into last night’s ceremony with a pocket-sized good luck charm from his hero: a tiny golden duck from Gyllenhaal himself.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Trump Brutally Dragged After Making A Hilariously Stunning Admission About 'Smart People'

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump, while speaking Sunday in a luxury suite at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, said he is not liked by "smart people."

Addressing a small group at his New Jersey property where he spent the weekend, the POTUS said:

Keep ReadingShow less
A TikToker’s “husband-packed lunch” of cookies, stale snacks, leftovers, and dog food has gone viral.
@kaitlynnjb/TikTok

Teacher's Lunch Sparks Debate

Cookies, pretzels, an apple, leftover Chipotle… and dog food. That’s what TikToker @kaitlynnjb revealed her husband “lovingly” packed when she forgot her lunch at home because nothing says romance like pairing Milano cookies with Kibbles ’n Bits.

And no, folks, the TikToker is not a golden retriever; she’s a teacher who thought she was sharing a lighthearted story-time about her husband’s “lunch delivery.”

Keep ReadingShow less
A split screen of Austin Calo from a TikTok Video.
Therapist Goes Viral With Warning About Troubling Trends He's Seen In His Gen Z Patients
@austincalo/TikTok

Therapist Goes Viral With Warning About Troubling Trends He's Seen In His Gen Z Patients

It's safe to say that Generation Z, those born between the late 1990s and the early 2010s, have lived through a fairly tumultuous time in this world.

Indeed, with the global pandemic coming right as most of them were reaching their most formative years, studies have even shown that "Gen Z-ers," those aged 13–28, are currently the unhappiest generation.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kim Reynolds; Charlie Kirk
Al Drago/Getty Images; Nordin Catic/Getty Images for The Cambridge Union

MAGA Furious After Iowa Official Refuses Governor's Order To Fly Flags At Half-Staff For Charlie Kirk

Iowa City official Jon Green, chair of the Johnson County Board of Supervisors, has declined to comply with Governor Kim Reynolds' order that flags be flown at half-staff following the murder of far-right activist Charlie Kirk, stressing that he will not honor a man “who did so much to harm not only the marginalized, but also to degrade the fabric of our body politic.”

Green sent an email to other officials and department heads in which he asked “that we keep all victims of gun violence, including the slain Colorado students, at front of mind as we serve," referring to students who were shot at a Colorado high school the same day that Kirk was assassinated in Utah.

Keep ReadingShow less