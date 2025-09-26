'Ted Lasso' Star Turns The Tables On Drew Barrymore With Hilarious Game Of 'Chicken'

Anyone who has watched the Drew Barrymore Show is aware of how Drew Barrymore handles her conversations with her guests: vulnerably, emotionally, and, well, physically.

Barrymore is very open with her guests and has conversations with them that might not occur in other spaces, including grief, embarrassing stories, method acting, and much, much more.

But Barrymore also tends to get very physically involved during her interviews, often sitting very close to her guests, holding hands with them, putting an arm around their shoulders, or some combination of all of the above.

When Ted Lasso star and writer Brett Goldstein stepped onto the show, he jokingly called her out on it and committed to a game of "chicken," saying he would lean in closer every time she did.

While viewers might have expected the results to be hilarious or awkward, many instead felt like they were first-hand witnesses to a present-day meet-cute.

During one particular segment on the show, Goldstein complimented Barrymore on her career and noted that 50 First Dates was one of his favorite films, and how it explored tenderness and commitment in relationships.

Barrymore confided that the romantic comedy was originally a full-blown drama and had a very different ending than the one Barrymore and Adam Sandler ended up with.

While the two discussed this, they moved closer together, with Barrymore sitting right next to Goldstein and with both of her hands placed on his upper thigh.

Goldstein joked about this, and Barrymore leaned in comically close as if the two were about to kiss, before they retreated to opposite ends of the couch, both crossing their arms as if suddenly defensive.

Finding this new conversation style too weird, the pair moved back together and embraced, appearing much more comfortable in proximity.

You can watch the segment here:

Some fans were left swooning and believed they'd just witnessed a first date.

Others rationalized that if the pair did not date in real life, they could at least do a movie together.

You can watch the full episode here:

It's always fun to imagine two people dating when the chemistry is off the charts!

With how comfortable these two were with each other, perhaps they'll work on a project together—or maybe we saw the first of 50 dates.