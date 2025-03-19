Dropkick Murphys Singer Rips Trump And Musk's 'Cult' Followers In Epic Rant In Boston

If you're a Dropkick Murphys fan wearing MAGA apparel and you're spotted by frontman Ken Casey at one of their shows, it won't end well for you.
The pro-union, anti-Trump punk band is notorious for singling out MAGA fans attending their shows and calling them out for being devotees of Republican President Donald Trump.
Casey, the lead singer and bassist for the music group from Quincy, Massachusetts, ripped Trump, his DOGE leader Elon Musk, and the MAGA mob recently at a sold-out St Patrick’s Day performance.
When he saw a fan swinging a MAGA hat amongst the sold-out crowd at Boston's Fenway Park stadium, Casey told them:
"Listen, bro, I admire your dedication but I ask everyone, If you’re in a room full of people and you want to know who’s in a cult…They’ve been holding up a f'king hat the whole night to represent a president.”
“This is America, there’s no kings here,” shouted Casey, eliciting wild cheers from the raucous crowd.
The singer then told the MAGA fan that the band was going to play a song "about our grandparents and people who fought Nazis in the war…so if you could just shut the f'k up for five minutes.”
In response to reports saying the Dropkick Murphys account was suspended after the shared clip of the MAGA fan interaction went viral, Casey told Forbes the musicians had dropped their account on X (formerly Twitter) in 2022 after Musk acquired the platform and after “someone else took our handle, pretending to be our official account."
This explained why the band's account name @dropkickmurphys showed as being suspended.
Casey noted they pulled their account from Twitter because they "didn’t want to be part of that [Musk’s] empire. But if we were still on there, I’m sure he would have suspended us by now.”
In an interview on the MeidasTouch podcast, Casey summed up what the band thinks the president represents for them.
“Donald Trump is the exact opposite of everything we sing about," said Casey, adding:
“He’s turned on his friends, he’s turned on America’s friends and our allies, and he’s a rat and a coward when you think of it that way.”
Here's a short clip of some of his comments.
He also said of Musk and Trump together:
“The two guys in charge, whoever you want to call the president, I’m not sure which really is, they literally laugh at working class people. How you could vote with that, I don’t know."
Earlier this month, Casey faced off against a Trump supporter attending a concert in Clearwater, Florida, who lost a wager due to his MAGA shirt being made in Nicaragua instead of in the U.S.
After losing the "friendly wager," the fan had to give up his shirt in exchange for a "proudly made in America" Dropkick Murphys concert tee.
"He’s taking the shirt off. We’re taking crime off the streets," Casey shouted, and called the fan a "good sport" for participating "in the name of dialogue and discourse."
All of the band's concert merchandise is 100% union-made as part of group's mission to support American laborers.