White House Slammed After Using Popular TikTok Meme To Mock Deported Immigrants

Dropkick Murphys Epically Troll Trump With Video During Live Performance Of 'First Class Loser'

The punk band dedicated a recent performance of their song "First Class Loser" to President Trump, and shared a video montage that included Trump with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyJul 31, 2025
Iconic punk band Dropkick Murphys are getting huge rounds of applause online for dragging Donald Trump to filth.

During their appearance at Sunday's Warped Tour stop in Long Beach, Dropkick Murphys had a very special presentation during their song "First Class Loser."

As they played the 2017 song, a video montage played behind them showing some of Trump's greatest hits, including his intimate friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

As lead singer Ken Casey intro'd the song, he told the crowd:

“This next song is dedicated to a guy who wears orange makeup, shits his pants in his diapers, rapes women, touches kids."
“It’s called ‘First Class Loser.’”

The intro, of course, referenced allegations of sexual misconduct against the President. He was adjudicated as a rapist in a 2023 civil trial but has not been convicted in criminal court.

Epstein, on the other hand, has, and the President's very obviously close relationship with him has become a firestorm for the president in recent weeks.

The Dropkick Murphys referenced one of the more recent revelations, a letter from Trump to Epstein praising him as "a terrific guy," in a video that played behind their performance. Naturally, the number instantly went viral.

On social media, people applauded Casey and the Dropkick Murphys for their takedown of Trump.


 


 
 


 


 


 

"First Class Loser" was not initially written about the President, but the band has been outspokenly against Trump for years, whom Casey has called "the exact opposite of everything we sing about."

He has also called out MAGA hat-wearing fans in concert crowds several times and in 2022 issued a warning to MAGA voters that now feels eerily prescient given Trump and his administration's handling of the Epstein file scandal.

He said:

"You’re being duped by the greatest swindler in the history of the world."
"You’re being duped by a bunch of grifters and billionaires who don’t give a shit about you or your family.”

And judging from the extensive Republican crash-outs on social media, it seems those voters are finally starting to wake up. Good luck with that, Donnie and friends.

