Gamers Rage After Sony Raises Price Of Playstation Amid Trump's Tariffs

Gamers are very unhappy after Sony announced a $50 price hike on PS5 gaming consoles due to "a challenging economic environment"—a move that puts them in line with many global businesses impacted by President Donald Trump's tariffs.
In a blog post, Isabelle Tomatis, Sony Interactive Entertainment's Vice President of Global Marketing, said the company has "made the difficult decision to increase the recommended retail price for PlayStation 5 consoles in the U.S. starting on August 21."
The base model will now cost $549.99, up from $50 at its 2020 launch. The disc-free “Digital Edition” rises to nearly $500 from $450, while the high-end “Pro” version will sell for about $750.
Sony did not mention Trump’s tariffs on U.S. imports in its Wednesday announcement but acknowledged them in May, when Chief Financial Officer Lin Tao told investors the company might “pass on” the cost to consumers.
Trump in April announced a 10% baseline tariff on all imports, with higher rates for some countries. A 15% levy on Japanese products took effect two weeks ago under his executive order.
Fans are understandably furious.
Even California Governor Gavin Newsom—who has been trolling Trump on social media to great effect—weighed in, sharing a White House tweet that lauded "the Trump effect."
Nintendo has also raised U.S. prices in response to tariffs.
The original Switch, long priced at $299.99 since its 2017 launch, now costs $339.99 on the company’s online store. The Switch OLED has increased from $349.99 to $399.99, and the Switch Lite from $199.99 to $229.99.
Nintendo said earlier this month the move was “based on market conditions,” a day after Trump signed his executive order. The company made a similar adjustment in Canada on August 1. Trump’s tariff package now includes a 20% levy on products from Vietnam, where Nintendo has shifted part of its manufacturing.