Trump Voter Dragged After Not Understanding How Prices Can Be Rising Due To Trump's Tariffs

Daniel Day Kim ignites debate on casting

On August 17, a MAGA minion took to Facebook looking for answers. They were confused about why prices were still high when MAGA Republican President Donald Trump promised he'd drop consumer prices on day one.

Adding to his confusion was the realization that he would be paying for tariffs, not China, or any of the other countries Trump promised would foot the bill.

He wrote on Facebook:

"Trump i voted for him,now that being said I understand the tarrifs,but what good are they doing to help us?"
"Everything is going up i thought one reason to elect him as president was for things to be cheaper I haven't seen it,"
"Everything is going up i know the government is making more money but its us I'm worried about.EXPLAIN PLEASE!"

Steve Markley Sr./Facebook

Some of his fellow Trump supporters attempted to explain why Trump's campaign promises of "day one" price drops never happened.

A lot of excuses and MAGA "logic" was employed.

Steve Markley Sr./Facebook


Steve Markley Sr./Facebook


Steve Markley Sr./Facebook


Steve Markley Sr./Facebook


Steve Markley Sr./Facebook

Two of the Trump apologists really caught people's attention.

First, Larry praised Trump's superior communication skills.

Steve Markley Sr./Facebook


Steve Markley Sr./Facebook


Steve Markley Sr./Facebook


Steve Markley Sr./Facebook


Steve Markley Sr./Facebook


Steve Markley Sr./Facebook

Then Athena sounded off about sex crimes.

Projecting much?

Steve Markley Sr./Facebook


Steve Markley Sr./Facebook


Steve Markley Sr./Facebook


Steve Markley Sr./Facebook



Steve Markley Sr./Facebook


Steve Markley Sr./Facebook

Some folks responded directly to the original poster (OP), only with no excuses for Trump's failures and campaign lies.

Steve Markley Sr./Facebook


Steve Markley Sr./Facebook


Steve Markley Sr./Facebook


Steve Markley Sr./Facebook


Steve Markley Sr./Facebook


Steve Markley Sr./Facebook

When the original post went viral on social media, people really went in on the OP, especially on Reddit.

r/LeopardsAteMyFace/Reddit


r/LeopardsAteMyFace/Reddit


r/LeopardsAteMyFace/Reddit


r/LeopardsAteMyFace/Reddit


r/LeopardsAteMyFace/Reddit


r/LeopardsAteMyFace/Reddit


r/LeopardsAteMyFace/Reddit

The original poster eventually returned to edit their Facebook post, adding that all was good, they now understood everything.

They added:

"OK I understand now just last time he was in office it seemed like right a way fuel was cheaper. Thanks all of you!"

While the OP may not have gotten the information they needed or fully understand what's really happening, at least there's some music they can enjoy while they wait for reality to set in.

Enjoy!

Franchesca Ramsey

