Video Of Little Boy Sobbing After Finding Out Trump Is A Real Person Goes Viral—And We Totally Get It

Whether it was Santa Claus, the Tooth Fairy, or some other important facet of childhood, most of us found out when we were kids that something we loved did not exist, and it was absolutely devastating and world-changing.

But imagine there being something that you deeply disliked or feared, only for you to find out that it actually exists on the same plane and in the same timeline as you.

TikToker Annabelle Perez caught that devastating moment for her young son, Andy, when she walked in on her husband holding their son in his lap, their son visibly upset.

When she asked him what was wrong, Andy blubbered:

"He said that Donald Trump was real."

Perez confirmed, perhaps too quickly and emphatically, that President Donald Trump was, in fact, real, and the rest of the video was spent with young Andy sobbing on his dad's lap.

You can watch the video here:

@andydouglas.trumpboy Eek 😬 thanks..yes he Is real my sweet boy.

TikTok united in the comments section, totally feeling for Andy and what he must have been going through in discovering that the man he's seen on the news was not, in fact, a fictional character or super villain.

Rather, he's the President of the United States—and serving his second term to boot. Imagine how world-rocking that must have been!

TikTokers found Andy's reaction to be perfectly valid.

Some hugged it out with little Andy in the comments section, saying they were crying, too.

Others agreed and said the revelation was like something out of a horror movie.

Some even treated the comments section like a therapy session.

A few days later, little Andy appeared in another one of his mom's videos, in which he was much happier.

"We're not as sad today, but we do have Cheetos!"

He excitedly ate Flamin' Hot Cheetos and even complimented those watching by saying that they looked like a Hot Cheeto.

@andydouglas.trumpboy We’re not as sad today, but we do have Cheetos!

So there you have it: President Donald Trump might be real, and we might not all like it, but at least we can have Flamin' Hot Cheetos.