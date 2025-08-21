Skip to content

Working Mom Gets Emotional After Realizing She's Missing All Her Baby's Major Milestones

Screenshots from @adayinaeats' TikTok video
@adayinaeats/TikTok

Mom and TikToker Brooke Lipps shared the emotional moment she saw her baby sit up for the first time—and it sparked a debate about maternity leave and the toll of being a working parent.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanAug 21, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Anyone who has raised children or is regularly around children can attest that they truly do grow up so fast.

That's what makes it so hard for new parents to go back to work after having a baby. It's not necessarily balancing the new responsibilities of parenthood with their preexisting responsibilities as a working adult, in an office and at home. It's the fact that they're going to miss out on some of the first moments and milestones with their children, which they can't ever get back.

TikToker Brooke Lipps, who regularly posts what she eats in a day or during various situations, shared a vulnerable post while she became emotional at her work desk, checking in on her baby monitor and seeing that her baby was sitting up for the first time—and she wasn't in the room to experience it with them.

The TikToker wrote:

"Me at work [crying] because I'm watching my baby sit up for the first time through the monitor."

You can watch the video here:

@adayinaeats

Being a working mom is so much harder than I could’ve imagined. Missing the milestones just breaks me 💔 #workingmom #babygirl #youngmom #corporatemom #motherhood

Many TikTokers took a negative stance toward this video, not to empathize with Lipps but to use the opportunity to criticize her and all women who choose to exercise their rights to work.

Some dismissed Lipps' feelings, stating that women "wanted" and "fought for" this.

@adayinaeats/TikTok

@adayinaeats/TikTok

@adayinaeats/TikTok

@adayinaeats/TikTok

@adayinaeats/TikTok

Others were similarly critical, questioning Lipps for not "choosing" to marry a wealthy man who would provide her with the opportunity to be a stay-at-home mother instead.

@adayinaeats/TikTok

@adayinaeats/TikTok

@adayinaeats/TikTok

@adayinaeats/TikTok

@adayinaeats/TikTok

But there were some who empathized with the TikToker and argued that this wasn't "work-life balance."

@adayinaeats/TikTok

@adayinaeats/TikTok

@adayinaeats/TikTok

@adayinaeats/TikTok

@adayinaeats/TikTok

@adayinaeats/TikTok

@adayinaeats/TikTok

@adayinaeats/TikTok

@adayinaeats/TikTok

@adayinaeats/TikTok

This seems like a pretty easy experience to empathize with, whether or not you have children. There's this constant guilt of working too much or not enough, putting in the hours at work or in the presence of a child.

But many hateful individuals came out of the woodwork for this one, using this as an opportunity to strike back at women for "fighting for" this experience that one of them is now crying over, when in fact the Women's Suffrage Movement was to provide women with more equitable rights and opportunities, not to create an impossible situation for parents everywhere.

