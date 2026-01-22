Skip to content
Woman's Hack For How To Find The Sweetest Oranges At The Grocery Store Is Both Hilarious And Helpful

Screenshots from @its.avelyn's TikTok video
@its.avelyn/TikTok

TikToker @its.avelyn shared a fellow TikToker's hack for finding a "sweet" navel orange at the grocery store—and it all has to do with the orange's "butthole."

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJan 22, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Let's be honest, in this economy, groceries are atrociously expensive, and we could use every shopping and saving hack we can find.

TikToker @its.avelyn delivered when she shared a fellow TikToker's hack for finding the sweetest navel oranges at the grocery store, allowing us to buy the fruit we want and get our money's worth in the process.

Rather than buying naval oranges willy-nilly, TikToker @its.avelyn explains that her fellow TikToker's hack starts with the orange's "butthole," which is where the stem was originally attached to the fruit.

According to the hack, the TikToker explained:

"You don't want, like, a crevice, you know? Like, a big, wide... butthole cavity."
"You want... a little tight butthole."

While explaining this, she held up a navel orange that had a visible, round cavity where the stem had been, rather than a shallow break or small line where the stem was broken off. For people looking for sweet oranges, that's what they don't want.

As the TikToker notes:

"The tighter the butthole, the sweeter the orange."

She then showed an orange that was closed at both ends. While she could still tell where the stem had been, the area was totally closed and was only marked with an indent. Based on the hack, that should be a sweet orange.

She went on to explain.

"You want... a little tight butthole like that."
"This one is closed. This is a sweet orange."

You can watch the video here:

@its.avelyn

I bought orange number 4012 and now I need to know if I messed up! #navelorange #oranges #citrusseason

In a follow-up video, fellow TikTokers asked her to test this theory at home, and when she arrived home, she did just that.

In the video, she further explained the best way to cut the orange, making it ready to eat.

Most importantly, based on her taste buds, the hack totally worked.

@its.avelyn

Replying to @YaYaNef Reportinf back on my findings of @🦕 Rawr It’s Paige 🦖 research! #navelorange #oranges #citrusseason

TikToker @its.avelyn was grateful for the hack.

"I've never thought about a navel orange's butthole, but here we are, because I like them sweet."
"The smaller the butthole, the sweeter the orange... That's what I learned from the navel orange girl. And I just want to say, thank you, girl."

Fellow TikTokers were appreciative of the hack.

@its.avelyn/TikTok

@its.avelyn/TikTok

@its.avelyn/TikTok

@its.avelyn/TikTok

@its.avelyn/TikTok

@its.avelyn/TikTok

@its.avelyn/TikTok

@its.avelyn/TikTok

@its.avelyn/TikTok

@its.avelyn/TikTok

This is one of those things that can genuinely save a person time, frustration, and money, if they go into the store knowing exactly what they're looking for, and what they'll actually be spending their money on.

There's nothing quite like spending a lot of money on groceries, only to get home and realize the oranges you purchased were dehydrated, too tart, or plain-tasting. Now, we can skip right over that step.

