Jessie Buckley Showers Praise On 'Hamnet' Costar Paul Mescal After His Oscars Snub

The Academy Awards nominations are in, and like every other year, there are some disgruntled fans out there rallying for the films and actors they felt were snubbed.
Heated conversations came and went about various projects, like the fact that Wicked: For Good did not receive a single Oscar nomination for the 2026 awards season. But the Oscar snub that fans cannot seem to get over is the oversight of Paul Mescal for his performance in Hamnet as a younger William Shakespeare.
Mescal was nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the Critics Choice Awards, Actor Awards, and Golden Globe Awards, but when Jessie Buckley received an Oscar nomination for Best Actress and Mescal did not receive a nod, fans rallied.
Twitter (X) especially has remained loud with X users passionately venting their frustrations.
When Buckley heard the news earlier this week that Mescal did not receive an Oscar Nomination, she was quick to show support and sing his praises to The Hollywood Reporter.
Buckley said:
"Yeah, look, I think he’s extraordinary in this film. I know I’ve met a partner for life in doing this with him."
"I don’t know what to say apart from he is, to me, my absolute. His artistry is something that will continue to grow and be a theme in so many different ways."
"I know what we created together is something that’s so special to us, and I hold that so dearly in my heart, and there’s no part of Agnes that exists without Paul."
"There’s no part of what I created or what we created in this story that exists without Paul and what he poured into this story."
"So what is recognized belongs to him as much as him being recognized in his own category would."
Regarding her own nomination, Buckley was quick to credit the Hamnet cast and crew for her success.
"I am so proud to be standing beside all these extraordinary artists and fellow nominees whose work has inspired me and moved me."
"Chloé Zhao, you cracked my heart wide open when you asked me to step into Maggie O’Farrell’s world and create our Agnes beside you."
"Paul, there is no Agnes without you. I’m so grateful to have been part of this story with the incredible village of artists I shared it with."
"To make anything at all is an absolute triumph, and this recognition belongs to every artist who bravely pours themselves into the work and journeys towards the undiscovered landscapes of their souls."
"I’m delighted, deeply grateful, and humbled to be part of this community. Thank you.”
Though Mescal was not recognized at the Oscars, we'll still have plenty of opportunities to root for him at these other awards shows.
The Academy Awards will take place on March 15, 2026.
