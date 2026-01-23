Skip to content

Jessie Buckley Showers Praise On 'Hamnet' Costar Paul Mescal After His Oscars Snub

Jesse Watters Dragged After Spouting Ridiculous Theory About Why Critics 'Never' Call Trump 'Dumb'

Screenshot of Jesse Watters
Fox News

Fox News host Jesse Watters got a massive reality check after sharing his theory for why critics "never" call President Trump "dumb."

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJan 23, 2026
Fox News personality Jesse Watters was dragged after he offered the ridiculous theory that critics "never" call President Donald Trump "dumb"—even after all of the criticism Trump has received for outrageous and uninformed remarks he made at this year's World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Trump "appeared to mix up Greenland and Iceland around three times" during his rambling speech to the world elite, per one reporter, a claim that White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt flatly denied. He also claimed Europeans call him "daddy"—what?—and said the Swiss, who already largely speak German, would be speaking German were it not for the U.S.

Watters shared clips of critics, including Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Vermont Independent Senator Bernie Sanders, referring to Trump as "dangerous" and "a 4-year-old spoiled brat." But he felt the need to remark on prior criticisms of Trump's obvious cognitive decline in what he apparently felt was a "gotcha" moment.

He said:

“Is Trump a 4-year-old brat or an aging, mentally ill dictator? You gotta pick a lane. Notice what they never call Trump: dumb. Because they know he’s smart, and that’s what scares them the most.”

You can hear what Watters said in the video below.

Those are pretty odd words considering all the dumb things Trump has done and been criticized for in the last couple of weeks alone.

Consider that Trump sent a letter to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre that blames his aggressive desire to control Greenland on being snubbed for last year's Nobel Peace Prize. Not only does the Norwegian government for the most part not get involved in selecting Nobel honorees, but Greenland is a territory of Denmark, not Norway.

Earlier this month, he made a clarification about "hole" vs. "whole" milk—yes, really—during a press conference about bringing whole milk back to schools. Trump said "it's whole with a 'W' for those of you that have a problem," a remark that critics suggested meant he's actually the one who can't tell the difference.

He was also caught on camera reading out loud a private note Secretary of State Marco Rubio attempted to pass him during a meeting with oil executives in the days after his administration invaded Venezuela and ousted dictator Nicolás Maduro. During the same meeting, he walked off to comment on construction of the new ballroom replacing what was once the East Wing.

Watters seemed to forget that Trump is the same guy who shared an AI-generated image of himself on a "Canadian" mountain that's not even in Canada, asked if China is using a "hurricane gun" on the U.S., has claimed to be "brilliant" and "clairvoyant," and declared himself a "perfect physical specimen" despite never exercising and loving McDonald's.

Watters was mocked profusely.



Jesse, go ask Trump for his thoughts on windmills and then get back to us.

Screenshot from @empty_heaven's TikTok video
Man Comes Up With Genius Way Of Helping His Wife Find A Job—And It Works Like A Charm

Hillary Clinton; Liam Ramos; Tammy Duckworth
Dems Blast ICE After 5-Year-Old Minnesota Boy Is Detained On His Way Home From Preschool

Karoline Leavitt; Donald Trump
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Karoline Leavitt Gives Bonkers Excuse After Trump Is Spotted With Massive Bruise On His Left Hand

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was called out after she gave a dubious excuse for what happened to President Donald Trump after he was spotted at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday with a large bruise on his left hand.

Last year, rumors swirled that Trump was on his deathbed after he wasn't seen for several days and the White House cancelled his public appearances, a development that fueled speculation in large part because of Trump's recent health problems, which include a diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency and sightings of a harsh bruise on his right hand.

A group of men sitting on lawn furniture
men sitting on chairs
Photo by Austin Distel on Unsplash

Men Reveal The Mistakes They See Younger Guys Repeatedly Making

There are countless male stereotypes.

Stereotypes which, sadly, still remain all too true among far too many oblivious men.

Troye Sivan (left) and a screenshot from the now-deleted video posted by an aesthetic doctor critiquing the singer’s appearance (right).
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic; @drrzayn/Instagram

Singer And Actor Troye Sivan Speaks Out After Plastic Surgeon Says He Should 'Re-Twinkify' Himself

Out of all the unsolicited advice that circulates online, being publicly critiqued for aging may be one of the most jarring, especially when it comes from a stranger with a platform and a medical title.

That was the experience Australian singer, songwriter, and actor Troye Sivan recently unpacked after a plastic surgeon posted a video dissecting his appearance without permission.

Screenshots from @its.avelyn's TikTok video
@its.avelyn/TikTok

Woman's Hack For How To Find The Sweetest Oranges At The Grocery Store Is Both Hilarious And Helpful

Let's be honest, in this economy, groceries are atrociously expensive, and we could use every shopping and saving hack we can find.

TikToker @its.avelyn delivered when she shared a fellow TikToker's hack for finding the sweetest navel oranges at the grocery store, allowing us to buy the fruit we want and get our money's worth in the process.

Screenshots from @tailbitpets' TikTok video
@tailbitpets/TikTok

Viral Cat Who Surfs Down Stairs Every Day In A Plastic Laundry Basket Is Our New Favorite Thing

There's a lot going on in the world right now, and we're long overdue for a funny cat video.

Fortunately for us, TikToker @tailbitpets started an account late in 2025, and it's a dedicated homage to some cool cats' favorite pastime: surfing down the stairs in a plastic bin or laundry basket.

