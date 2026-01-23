Jesse Watters Dragged After Spouting Ridiculous Theory About Why Critics 'Never' Call Trump 'Dumb'

Fox News personality Jesse Watters was dragged after he offered the ridiculous theory that critics "never" call President Donald Trump "dumb"—even after all of the criticism Trump has received for outrageous and uninformed remarks he made at this year's World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Trump "appeared to mix up Greenland and Iceland around three times" during his rambling speech to the world elite, per one reporter, a claim that White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt flatly denied. He also claimed Europeans call him "daddy"—what?—and said the Swiss, who already largely speak German, would be speaking German were it not for the U.S.
Watters shared clips of critics, including Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Vermont Independent Senator Bernie Sanders, referring to Trump as "dangerous" and "a 4-year-old spoiled brat." But he felt the need to remark on prior criticisms of Trump's obvious cognitive decline in what he apparently felt was a "gotcha" moment.
He said:
“Is Trump a 4-year-old brat or an aging, mentally ill dictator? You gotta pick a lane. Notice what they never call Trump: dumb. Because they know he’s smart, and that’s what scares them the most.”
You can hear what Watters said in the video below.
Those are pretty odd words considering all the dumb things Trump has done and been criticized for in the last couple of weeks alone.
Consider that Trump sent a letter to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre that blames his aggressive desire to control Greenland on being snubbed for last year's Nobel Peace Prize. Not only does the Norwegian government for the most part not get involved in selecting Nobel honorees, but Greenland is a territory of Denmark, not Norway.
Earlier this month, he made a clarification about "hole" vs. "whole" milk—yes, really—during a press conference about bringing whole milk back to schools. Trump said "it's whole with a 'W' for those of you that have a problem," a remark that critics suggested meant he's actually the one who can't tell the difference.
He was also caught on camera reading out loud a private note Secretary of State Marco Rubio attempted to pass him during a meeting with oil executives in the days after his administration invaded Venezuela and ousted dictator Nicolás Maduro. During the same meeting, he walked off to comment on construction of the new ballroom replacing what was once the East Wing.
Watters seemed to forget that Trump is the same guy who shared an AI-generated image of himself on a "Canadian" mountain that's not even in Canada, asked if China is using a "hurricane gun" on the U.S., has claimed to be "brilliant" and "clairvoyant," and declared himself a "perfect physical specimen" despite never exercising and loving McDonald's.
Watters was mocked profusely.
Jesse, go ask Trump for his thoughts on windmills and then get back to us.