Skip to content

MAGA GOP Governor Candidate Drops Out After He's Caught Following Nonbinary Adult Performer Online

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Fans Livid After Paparazzi Go To Extreme Lengths To Snap Photos Of Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco's Wedding

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco
Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

A video of paparazzi flying a helicopter to capture photos of Selena Gomez's wedding to Benny Blanco over the weekend has gone viral—and fans are furious on the couple's behalf.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanSep 30, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

It's an exciting week for Selena Gomez fans and Selena Gomez/Benny Blanco shippers, because Selena and Benny just got married!

The couple celebrated in a private, elegant ceremony with their loved ones and friends. The ceremony appeared to be conducted as an indoor-outdoor affair with a large tent placed next to a building to protect from the weather, as well as to ensure privacy.

Despite love being in the air and fans being happy to celebrate Gomez and Blanco's special day, they're also furious on the couple's behalf because of the disrespect shown by the paparazzi.

Though we've received photos and teasers of the wedding from Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco, Vogue, and other trusted sources, that was apparently not enough, because according to Tiktoker @sarahawthorne, someone flew a helicopter over the wedding and interrupted the festivities and private residents, just to get some exclusive photos.

You can see the original video here:

The TikToker's video was later shared to the "popculturechat" subReddit, where Redditors had some choice words to say about the intrusion.

Some Redditors were so disgusted, they questioned how this kind of behavior was even legal.

"How is this s**t even legal?!" - hNyy

"Why is this even NORMAL?" - Helpful_Restaurant_0

"Imagine working so hard that you learn to fly a f**king helicopter, and then with your new important and deeply helpful skill, which you can use to, OH I DON'T KNOW, get accident victims and medical emergencies to hospitals with trauma centers, help the police department find criminals on the run, help traffic reporters let people know when they need to leave the house earlier to get to work on time, or even just help people see the world from a new perspective…"

"And instead of any of that stuff, you choose to assist trash news organizations while they stalk innocent people who are just trying to go about their lives."

"TRASH." - OhEmRo

"Where is this type of investigating when billionaires are trafficking kids and women? Like, not to make it deep or depressing, but take your lil helicopter over some of those places if you have so much spare time on your hands." - haleighr

"m>It's so disruptive to everyone who lives there AND the wedding. Imagine trying to get married with a helicopter drowning out everything. They aren't known for their stealth and low decibels." - Orchid_Significant

Others said Gomez deserved to get married as privately or publicly as she wished.

"It takes a lot for me to feel bad for a celeb, but D**N. Let a girl have some peace while she marries the love of her life."

"I can guarantee we'll see pictures if she wants to share them, and that should be her and Benny's choice." - Interesting-Soup-295

"So s**tty. Leave the poor woman alone. If she wants to share pics of her day, she will." - Luna_Soma

"So they’re sound-polluting someone’s special day that they spent god knows how much money to make sure was perfect. F**k them." - Vegetable-Kiwi-4675

"Ugh, this reminds me of Bindi Irwin’s wedding. They were similarly flying over trying to get pictures, and the ceremony was moved inside to be able to have some privacy. Scummy papps." - CanCueD

"Aww, I hope her wedding goes off without her noticing these stupid vultures." - For_serious13

"This sucks. I hope Selena and Benny are having the wedding of their dreams and paying no mind to the media and outside world."

"They look happy together, and I hope they get to have their moment in the privacy they choose." - lostandlooking_


Many people were happy about Gomez finding love when she started dating Blanco two years ago, so it makes sense they'd be excited about the couple's wedding. It's even understandable that fans hoped they could be a part of the couple's special day in some small way.

But a trespassing helicopter? Not a good look.

Latest News

Alyssa Milano
Trending

Alyssa Milano Speaks Out In Powerful Post About Her Decision To Remove Her Breast Implants

AI "actor" Tilly Norwood
News

Hollywood Actors Call For Boycotts Of Talent Agencies Who Are Clamoring To Sign AI 'Actor'

Donald Trump; Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer
Political News

Trump Slammed For Posting Overtly Racist AI Video Attacking Democratic Leaders After Meeting

Rory McIlroy
Donald Trump

Golf Star Rory McIlroy Slams 'Abusive' American Fans After Ryder Cup Matches In New York

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Sean Penn; Charlie Kirk
Karwai Tang/WireImage; Benjamin Hanson/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

Sean Penn Sparks Heated Debate After Explaining Why He Thinks We 'Need' People Like Charlie Kirk In Politics

Academy Award-winning actor Sean Penn stirred controversy after he told the New York Times that we "need" people like the late far-right activist Charlie Kirk in politics despite disagreeing with "almost everything" Kirk believed in.

Kirk was assassinated earlier this month while speaking at a university in Utah; the suspect was caught after a two-day manhunt and has since been charged.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ariana Grande; Donald Trump
Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Ariana Grande Slams Trump With Blistering Question For Everyone Who Voted For Him

Wicked star Ariana Grande criticized President Donald Trump by posing a blunt question on Instagram for his supporters now that Trump has been in office for 250 days and counting.

Grande has been a consistently vocal advocate for social justice for many years and she circulated a post from podcaster Matt Bernstein calling out Trump supporters now that, among other things, Trump's immigration crackdown is in full swing and the government is threatening free speech rights.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Trump Ripped After Gloating About How Golden Oval Office Makes World Leaders 'Freak Out'

President Donald Trump is known for his gaudy taste in decor and now he has people rolling their eyes after he claimed that all of the gold decorations in the Oval Office actually makes visitors "freak out" due to its "quality and beauty."

The Oval Office has been significantly revamped since Trump took office in January—it features, among other things, fireplace adorned with gold cherubs and medallions, surrounded by portraits of American statesmen in ornate gold frames and shelves filled with gilded figurines, urns, and freshly installed Rococo mirrors.

Keep ReadingShow less
A man and a woman resting their heads on one another staring into the distance.
man and woman standing on brown field during daytime
Photo by Mindy Sabiston on Unsplash

People Reveal The Seemingly Insignificant Gestures That Showed Them How Much Their Partner Cares

It's always nice when our partner makes a grand gesture to show how much they love and care about us.

Be it a surprise romantic getaway, a nice dinner out, or a gift they knew we'd been eyeing, what touches us the most is knowing they did this to show how much we mean to them.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kai Trump
Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images

Trump's Granddaughter Is Now Using Her Platform To Sell $130 Sweatshirts—And The Grift Is Strong With This One

The 18-year-old eldest child of Donald Trump Jr. and ex-wife Vanessa and MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's eldest grandchild, Kai Trump, is drawing criticism for using the White House as a backdrop to sell overpriced sweatshirts.

Unveiled Thursday on Instagram, the $130 sweatshirts feature a K and T on the chest, her signature near the sleeves left cuff, and KAI on the yoke on the back. The homage to herself is in keeping with her grandfather's love of slapping his face or name on everything.

Keep ReadingShow less