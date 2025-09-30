Fans Livid After Paparazzi Go To Extreme Lengths To Snap Photos Of Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco's Wedding

It's an exciting week for Selena Gomez fans and Selena Gomez/Benny Blanco shippers, because Selena and Benny just got married!
The couple celebrated in a private, elegant ceremony with their loved ones and friends. The ceremony appeared to be conducted as an indoor-outdoor affair with a large tent placed next to a building to protect from the weather, as well as to ensure privacy.
Despite love being in the air and fans being happy to celebrate Gomez and Blanco's special day, they're also furious on the couple's behalf because of the disrespect shown by the paparazzi.
Though we've received photos and teasers of the wedding from Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco, Vogue, and other trusted sources, that was apparently not enough, because according to Tiktoker @sarahawthorne, someone flew a helicopter over the wedding and interrupted the festivities and private residents, just to get some exclusive photos.
You can see the original video here:
The TikToker's video was later shared to the "popculturechat" subReddit, where Redditors had some choice words to say about the intrusion.
Some Redditors were so disgusted, they questioned how this kind of behavior was even legal.
"How is this s**t even legal?!" - hNyy
"Why is this even NORMAL?" - Helpful_Restaurant_0
"Imagine working so hard that you learn to fly a f**king helicopter, and then with your new important and deeply helpful skill, which you can use to, OH I DON'T KNOW, get accident victims and medical emergencies to hospitals with trauma centers, help the police department find criminals on the run, help traffic reporters let people know when they need to leave the house earlier to get to work on time, or even just help people see the world from a new perspective…"
"And instead of any of that stuff, you choose to assist trash news organizations while they stalk innocent people who are just trying to go about their lives."
"TRASH." - OhEmRo
"Where is this type of investigating when billionaires are trafficking kids and women? Like, not to make it deep or depressing, but take your lil helicopter over some of those places if you have so much spare time on your hands." - haleighr
"m>It's so disruptive to everyone who lives there AND the wedding. Imagine trying to get married with a helicopter drowning out everything. They aren't known for their stealth and low decibels." - Orchid_Significant
Others said Gomez deserved to get married as privately or publicly as she wished.
"It takes a lot for me to feel bad for a celeb, but D**N. Let a girl have some peace while she marries the love of her life."
"I can guarantee we'll see pictures if she wants to share them, and that should be her and Benny's choice." - Interesting-Soup-295
"So s**tty. Leave the poor woman alone. If she wants to share pics of her day, she will." - Luna_Soma
"So they’re sound-polluting someone’s special day that they spent god knows how much money to make sure was perfect. F**k them." - Vegetable-Kiwi-4675
"Ugh, this reminds me of Bindi Irwin’s wedding. They were similarly flying over trying to get pictures, and the ceremony was moved inside to be able to have some privacy. Scummy papps." - CanCueD
"Aww, I hope her wedding goes off without her noticing these stupid vultures." - For_serious13
"This sucks. I hope Selena and Benny are having the wedding of their dreams and paying no mind to the media and outside world."
"They look happy together, and I hope they get to have their moment in the privacy they choose." - lostandlooking_
Many people were happy about Gomez finding love when she started dating Blanco two years ago, so it makes sense they'd be excited about the couple's wedding. It's even understandable that fans hoped they could be a part of the couple's special day in some small way.
But a trespassing helicopter? Not a good look.