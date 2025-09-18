Woman Realizes She Accidentally Signed Up For A Gay Running Club—And The Reactions Are Priceless

Always remember to carefully read the descriptions of the groups and activities you sign up for. Otherwise, you might end up having an uncomfortable but terribly fun time!
TikToker Ruwi (@mo0nriverandme0) attempted to sign up for a running group to prepare for a half-marathon, but she only realized when she arrived that she had accidentally signed up for a gay and LGBTQ+-friendly running group.
The group is one branch of a larger running club in London called "Gayns," which is a play on the words "gains" in weight training and, of course, "gay." All are welcome into the group, though it's typically for gay men and members of the LGBTQ+ community.
But when Ruwi arrived, she looked around for her group for a short time before realizing that the group she was looking for was right in front of her: a large group of men who were already in preparation for running by stretching and warming up.
When she realized her mistake, Ruwi decided to stick around and warmed up with the guys, who were more than happy to have her along.
The group began running, and Ruwi only lasted "for five seconds," calling the men who were already in the group "professionals."
She called the experience incredibly uncomfortable, physically, but the Gayns group made her feel nothing but welcome.
@mo0nriverandme0
I acc kept looking for my group until I clocked that I signed up for something that I didn’t know about, they were so lovely and welcoming tho I just didn’t really fit in clearly 😭😭
After her videos went viral, a few of the men from the running club even chimed in:
And shared a sweet photo she took with the rest of the club:
Fellow TikTokers were tickled by the experience that Ruwi had and were glad the group was welcoming.
Though this may have not been the experience that Ruwi expected, it seemed to be an incredibly fun time and taught her a little something about how much work it would be to prepare for the half-marathon that she saw in her future.
Especially for people who are attempting a big goal like this for the first time, or people who are attempting to get back into shape, inclusive groups tend to be the perfect remedy for shaking off the doubt and insecurities of trying, and welcoming in the confidence that it takes to really work for that goal.
Though Ruwi hasn't stated whether she will try the group again, she definitely seemed to recommend it.