Singer Lily Allen Disgusted After Seat On Recent Flight Was Covered In Someone's Toenail Clippings

'Superman' Star Opens Up About Cruel Comments After He Started Losing His Hair To Alopecia

Anthony Carrigan
Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Actor Anthony Carrigan opened up to Stephen Colbert about how he was treated in Hollywood after he lost his hair due to alopecia, a condition he's had since he was a kid.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJul 22, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
Looks and attractiveness are not everything, but certain industries, like the film industry, sure like to pretend that they are.

Anthony Carrigan has been open about his diagnosis with alopecia areata, which is a condition that causes extreme hair loss. He was originally diagnosed with the condition when he was three and tried to hide it for a long time.

During an interview with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show, Colbert asked the Superman actor about his experience with alopecia while working in an industry that is fixated on a certain measure of attractiveness, like having a full head of hair.

While the actor eventually found a way to accept himself and his condition, it was a long and hurtful journey to that point, including harmful comments that nearly forced him out of his acting career entirely.

Carrigan reflected on how he was treated as his alopecia progressed.

"It was quite a journey. I had [alopecia] since I was a kid, and I would cover it up, because it was just spots at the time."
"So it started as something that I would cover up and that I had a lot of shame over. I didn't really like anyone knowing I had alopecia."
"And then getting into the industry... Obviously, I chose the right industry to get into... Eventually, I got to the place where my hair really started going."
"They said it all. 'You're never going to act again.' 'You're not attractive anymore.' 'You should stop.' 'Get out.'"

But eventually, Carrigan found his personal superpower.

"But then I found this radical self-acceptance that I never had as a kid, and now that's kind of my superpower."

You can watch the interview here:

Fans were touched by Carrigan's candor and loved his look.

While it's terrible that Anthony Carrigan had to hear such disparaging comments, and that he had to feel such shame around his alopecia diagnosis, it's amazing that he's reached a place where he can accept himself.

And hearteningly, it seems that his fans are more than happy to accept his appearance as unique and identifiable, rather than seeing one more person who could easily fit into Uncanny Valley.

