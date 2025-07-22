Skip to content

Woman Tearfully Describes Horrifying Moment Her Husband Was Sucked Into MRI Machine

Adrienne Jones-McCallister and Keith Jones; Adrienne Jones-McCallister with News 12
News 12/YouTube

Adrienne Jones-McCallister told News 12 Long Island how her husband, Keith Jones, who was wearing a large chain around his neck, died after he was sucked into an MRI machine.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJul 22, 2025
Adrienne Jones-McCallister from Long Island shared a tearful TikTok video, recounting the events that led up to the death of her husband, Keith Jones, by way of a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine.

The couple went to Nassau Open MRI in Westbury on Long Island so that Jones-McCallister could get an MRI done on her knee. When she attempted to stand, she needed assistance, and called for her husband.

Jones was wearing a twenty-pound chain with a large lock around his neck, which he used for ongoing weight-training, and even the technicians joked with him about the size of the chain as his wife left the waiting area and entered the scanning room.

But when Jones-McCallister called for her husband, Jones entered the scanning room while still wearing the chain, which was metal, and the chain was immediately attracted to the magnetic field of the machine.

Jones-McCallister recalled:

"They were standing there laughing and joking before he even came to the table."
"At that instant, the machine switched him around, pulled him in, and he hit the MRI."

When she asked for help, not much could be done. The lab technician tried to pry Jones away from the machine, but there was no separating him because of the chain. 

Her husband went limp in her arms.

"I'm saying, 'Could you turn off the machine? Call 911. Do something. Turn this d**n thing off!'"
"He went limp in my arms. He waved goodbye to me and then his whole body went limp."
"I'm barely eating. I just can't believe... I can't wrap my head around the whole thing."

According to the Nassau County Police Department, Jones suffered injuries from his impact with the MRI machine, which led to a "medical episode" and several heart attacks before his death.

You can watch the TikTok here:

@bbcnews

A 61-year-old man has died after being pulled into an MRI machine while wearing a heavy metal necklace. #MRI #MRIMachine #Health #Magnets #Jewelry #Westbury #NewYork #BBCNews

Viewers were sympathetic to Jones-McCallister and felt that more safety precautions should have been taken.

  @bbcnews/TikTok

  @bbcnews/TikTok

  @bbcnews/TikTok

  @bbcnews/TikTok

  @bbcnews/TikTok

  @bbcnews/TikTok

  @bbcnews/TikTok

  @bbcnews/TikTok

  @bbcnews/TikTok

  @bbcnews/TikTok

You can see additional coverage of the tragedy here:

  - YouTubewww.youtube.com

MRI machine magnetic currents are incredibly strong, and much smaller items, like keys and earring studs, can cause issues. Patients are advised to remove any of these items and to either leave them at home or in a bag outside of the scanning room.

What happened to Jones was sudden and tragic. We may struggle to take MRIs seriously, not believing that bringing metal into the scanning room could be that big of a deal—until it happens.

Adrienne Jones-McCallister described Keith Jones as a hardworking man "who gave his all to everything." He was 61 years old, and he was deeply loved by his wife and family.

