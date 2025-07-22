Eagle-Eyed 'Severance' Fans Spot Striking Costume Similarities To 'The Office'—And People Are Shook

Are the characters from Severance getting fashion advice from The Office?

According to some social media sleuths, the costumes from the Apple TV series closely resemble those worn by Pam Beesly and Dwight Schrute in NBC's mockumentary series.

For those unfamiliar with the latest streaming obsession, Severance follows employees at a biotechnology company called Lumon who participate in an experiment that surgically separates their work lives, known as the “innies,” from their personal lives, referred to as the “outies.”

Created by Dan Erickson , the show premiered in February 2022, earning several Emmy nominations and a Peabody Award in the Entertainment Category.

The fashion reference appears in Severance’s Season 2 episode “The After Hours,” when (spoiler alert) Dylan George’s innie, played by Zach Cherry, visits with his estranged wife, Gretchen George (Emmy winning actress Merritt Wever), as one of his perks at Lumon.

Gretchen George wears a black and purple outfit with a ponytail that eerily resembles Pam Beesley’s look in The Office Season 3 episode “Business School,” where she shares an emotional moment with Michael Scott, who surprisingly attends her art show.

Here's the X post by @shortnsevered comparing the female characters’ similar costumes:

wait so then they definitely did this on purpose, right? https://t.co/76ZqSCZqnn pic.twitter.com/HbXrDn4Ku3

— leah 🍁 (@shortnsevered) July 18, 2025

Reddit user paaaasta explained more in detail:

"They take it completely at face value, just like an ‘unsophisticated’ Michael does with Pam’s art. It means a lot to her."

"So I think with this wardrobe choice, we’re seeing Gretchen G feel appreciated by iDylan in a way that oDylan doesn’t provide."

"That on the outside she may be viewed as plain and boring, with a husband that doesn’t put much effort in; but on the inside, here’s her hardworking husband looking at her like she hung the moon.”

This social media user made a valid point because the show’s theme captures the use of patterns inspired by Lumon's symmetrical architecture and the contrast between sterile and warmer colors of the outside world.

In a Fashion magazine article, costume designer Sarah Edwards explained that Innies' costumes are deliberately dull and emotionless, resembling cults or the IBM work culture that Lumon expects from its manufactured employees.

Edwards revealed:

“With these rules in place, creativity — and by default, individuality — are prohibited. The uniform demands that all Innies look the same — clone-like, if you will."

"Their clothing becomes a form of oppression, a reminder that, in the minds of Lumon, Innies are not considered people, but rather a lesser form of their Outies. They’re a piece of furniture, a cog in the Lumon machine.”

So, what about the Dwight Schrute of it all?

Throughout the series, yellow is used as a symbol of rebellion between the characters' inner and outer personalities. Dylan is also seen wearing a yellow shirt throughout the series to foreshadow that his inner self is about to emerge, such as when he’s about to meet Gretchen.

In the same episode of “The After Hours,” Dylan’s inner self is dressed in a pale yellow work shirt and tie ensemble that Dwight Schrute from The Office would approve of.

X user, @lionesspike, shared the post below about the fashion copycat job:

apparently dylan’s look was partly inspired by dwight from the office which is why they made him a yellow shirt pic.twitter.com/ktsjxNDVfT

— Cris ✨ (@lionesspike) July 18, 2025

Identity theft is not a joke, Dylan!

Is Severance intentionally referencing The Office? The show’s executive producer and director, Ben Stiller, revealed on Morning Joe that The Office indeed had an impact on the show's portrayal of work culture in corporations.

Stiller explained:

"I have to also say one of the shows for me that was a huge influence on ‘Severance’ is ‘The Office'… [T]hat’s another show that’s incredibly simple – brilliant, and one set that they really are always in."

"Corporate culture right now, these huge corporations, you know, this kind of faceless, nameless sort of sometimes ideology of the company, these big companies, it’s weird.”

Not to mention that Adam Scott, who plays Mark Scout on Severance, auditioned for the role of Jim Halpert on The Office.

Patterns, patterns, everywhere!

Fans posted about the fan favorite show parallels on social media:











































Both seasons of Severance are available on Apple TV, but there is currently no release date for the show’s third season.