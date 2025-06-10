Fans Stunned To Learn How Old Adam Scott Is After TikTok With His 16-Year-Old Daughter Goes Viral

Skip to content

French Open Winner Coco Gauff Just Revealed How Small The Replica Trophy She Gets To Keep Actually Is

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJun 10, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
There are some actors who defy the laws of physics when it comes to aging—so much that it absolutely shocks fans to discover their actual age.

Take Severance actor Adam Scott, for example. Fans were completely stunned when they found out he's not still 36 years old like he was when filming Parks and Recreation. In fact, he's actually 52.

The revelation came when his 16-year-old daughter filmed a TikTok on her "spam" account, @francescascottspamtiktok.

In the joking video, the text overlay read:

"Me informing my dad about my weekend plans."

They were both lip syncing to a clip of a conversation between Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick, with Kardashian complaining about her "busy weekend" while Disick agrees that "things are filling up."

Scott, of course, played his role perfectly with an articulated lip sync, hand gestures, and eye rolls.

You can watch the funny video here:

But people were more impressed by his daughter's age, which reminded them of Scott's actual age. And not only is Francesca already 16, but Scott also has an 18-year-old son, Graham, both with his long-time wife, Naomi Scott.

Fans had trouble accepting that Scott is, indeed, aging like the rest of us.

@francescascottspamtiktok/TikTok

@francescascottspamtiktok/TikTok

@francescascottspamtiktok/TikTok

@francescascottspamtiktok/TikTok

@francescascottspamtiktok/TikTok

@francescascottspamtiktok/TikTok

@francescascottspamtiktok/TikTok

@francescascottspamtiktok/TikTok

@francescascottspamtiktok/TikTok

@francescascottspamtiktok/TikTok

@francescascottspamtiktok/TikTok

@francescascottspamtiktok/TikTok

@francescascottspamtiktok/TikTok

@francescascottspamtiktok/TikTok

@francescascottspamtiktok/TikTok

And just like that, The Good Place's number #1 Bad Guy earned his place among the age-defying ranks of Jennifer Aniston and Paul Rudd.

No matter his numerical age is, we hope Scott won't be slowing down anytime soon.

