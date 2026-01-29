Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

People Explain Which Luxury Items From 20 Years Ago Are Basically Trash Now

A blackberry phone
black and silver blackberry qwerty phone
Photo by Randy Lu on Unsplash

Reddit user ruykendo_riyal asked: "What is a luxury item from 20 years ago that is basically worthless trash today?"

John Curtis
By John CurtisJan 29, 2026
John Curtis
A novelist, picture book writer and native New Yorker, John is a graduate of Syracuse University and the children's media graduate program at Centennial College. When not staring at his computer monitor, you'll most likely find John sipping tea watching British comedies, or in the kitchen, taking a stab at the technical challenge on the most recent episode of 'The Great British Baking Show'.
See Full Bio

The 1990s to the early 2000s seemed like a time of magnificent technological innovation

As a result, many people made bulk purchases at Radio Shack, Circuit City, and The Wiz, which, according to their ad slogans, nobody could beat!

Of course, when people made these purchases, they didn't anticipate that technology would continue to evolve.

Resulting in the resale value of those purchases taking a serious nosedive.

Redditor ruykendo_riyal was eager to reflect on the once high-profile items from the 90s that have since become obsolete, leading them to ask:

"What is a luxury item from 20 years ago that is basically worthless trash today?"

Thank Goodness for AirDrop!

"A 1GB thumb drive. I remember we desperately needed a larger thumb drive to transfer a school video project to another computer, and my very wealthy friend’s dad had one that he kept in a locked drawer in his office."

"My friend was able to 'pull some strings' to get permission from his dad to let us use it, and we were incredibly grateful."

"So weird to think about now."- MrsBakken

When Screening Your Calls Wasn't Always An Option...

"Caller ID box."

"I think many people don’t know how big a deal that was, but now just part and parcel of a phone."- ClicheStuff

Key Point, The BACK Of The Car...

"12 disc Cd changer in the trunk of your car."- brownlawn

Satisfying John Sullivan GIF Giphy

No, Not An App...

"Palm Pilot."- Rachel_Silver

"I forgot all about the Palm pilot, I loved mine, not sure if I had any real reason to own one."- FluffyAssistant7107

All In One

"There was a post about the entire front page of a radio shack black Friday newspaper ad being outperformed by the smartphone in your pocket. TV, camcorder, Walkman, voice recorder, telephone, calculator etc."- messenja

Didn't Get The Upgrade

"A little more then 20 years (late 90s) but my dad had a rear projector 64 inch TV."

"Cost about 12k and I ended up selling it about 5 years ago for 50 bucks."- tatsumakisempukyaku

video film projector GIF by South Park Giphy

Precious, If Not Valuable

"Hummel figurines."

"I am cleaning out my mother's house, and she has so much worthless crap that she thought was valuable."

"It has really caused me to reconsider what I am keeping in my home, and I am getting rid of a lot of stuff so my kids don't have the burden of dumping it."- InquiringMind7154d

...Typing Was Easier Than On An iPhone, Try To Deny It!

"Blackberry devices."- AspiringOccultist4

"I miss tactile keyboards."

"So much fewer typos."- GardenerSpyTailorA**

Before There Were iPads

"The T-Mobile sidekick. What a freaking awesome device it was for the time!"- luger718

phones GIF by T-Mobile Puerto Rico Giphy

No USB Required

"CD players in cars that come out of the dash and pop out, and you would take the face off so it didn’t get stolen."

"Maybe slightly longer than 20 years ago."- Heisman123

Were Always Better For Window Shopping Anyway...

"Anything from Sharper Image or Brookstone."- Wickedmasshole77

People Often Forget How Change Affects People

"Taxi medallions."

"My dad was a taxi. driver and owned his own medallion."

"He got sick and couldn't drive anymore, and had to retire and sell it for 500K+ at the time."

"It may have been worth over 1M at its peak."

"Because of the rise in Uber/Lyft, it's worth a fraction of what it was 20 years ago."

"Still not worthless, but Uber basically killed the taxi business in many cities in the US."- i-hate-bananas=

Giphy

The Busy Signal Fix...

"A second landline at home."- CalGuy456

Who'd Have Thought Flip Phones Would Become Passé?

"Motorola Razer V3. Retailed for like 500 bucks in 2006."- woohooguy

They Still Look Good On The Shelf

"The printed version of the 30 book catalog of the Encyclopedia Britannica."

"I recall my mum arguing with my dad that he paid £3000 for the Whole 30 volumes compendium way back in the early 90s."

"He really wanted it for us and himself too."

"Everyone who came to our house would compliment on how it was a treasure of knowledge."

"Bless my father’s soul it encouraged me to get into the habit to be inquiring and seek knowledge."

"Nowadays a simple Google search will give you most answers."

"Ops I’m dating myself there again."

"It’s AI now."- We-Are-All-Friends

GIF by The Simpsons Giphy

Who hasn't been a victim of advertising and bought something that seemed so cool and advanced?

Next time you feel so tempted, think about how often you need to update your smartphone.

Then maybe consider at least waiting for the next must-have tech item...


Latest News

Stephen Colbert Reveals Date Of His Final 'Late Show' Episode In Poignant Interview: 'It Feels Real Now'
Celebrities

Stephen Colbert Reveals Date Of His Final 'Late Show' Episode In Poignant Interview: 'It Feels Real Now'

Harry Styles
Celebrities

Fans Up In Arms After Harry Styles Concert Tickets Are Already Reselling For Bonkers Price

Dean Cain
Political News

MAGA Actor Dean Cain Slammed After Swooping In To Defend ICE Shooting Of Alex Pretti

Gus Kenworthy at "The Last 5 Years" Broadway Opening Night at Hudson Theatre.
Entertainment

Gay Olympian Gus Kenworthy Reveals His Surprising Celebrity Parallel To 'Heated Rivalry'

More from Trending

Donald Trump
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Getty Images

Trump Just Gave A New Reason For Why He Closes His Eyes During Meetings—And Here We Go Again

President Donald Trump was widely mocked after he explained to New York Magazine that the reason why he's constantly photographed with his eyes closed is not because he's sleeping... but because the meetings he attends are "boring as hell."

In November, The New York Times published an article that argued that despite Trump's projection of “round-the-clock energy, virility and physical stamina" and the fact that he "and the people around him still talk about him as if he is the Energizer Bunny of presidential politics," that image is getting harder to pull off because Trump is showing signs of aging.

Keep Reading Show less
Adrienne Curry
JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images

'America's Next Top Model' Winner Calls Out New Documentary For Viewing Show Through 'Woke Lens'

The 1990s and early 2000s were a very different time when it came to entertainment, especially how women and people of color were treated on television.

An infamous example of this was the hit television show America's Next Top Model, which ran for 24 seasons. There have been stereotypes and distasteful jokes circulating forever about what it takes to be a model, most focusing on dietary restrictions and infidelity, but America's Next Top Model took that to an entirely different place.

Keep Reading Show less
Nicholas Galitzine He-Man in 'Masters of the Universe'
Amazon MGM Studios

Conservatives Are Melting Down Over 'He-Man' Movie Joke About Pronouns—And They Missed The Point Entirely

Conservatives have basically two cherished hobbies: caterwauling about trans people and missing the point of every joke. And with the release of the trailer for the new He-Man movie, they got to do both in one go!

Nicholas Galitzine stars as the titular super hero in the upcoming film adaptation Masters of the Universe, and given our times, it's only natural the film would make a joke about pronouns.

Keep Reading Show less
film clacker with popcorn
GR Stocks on Unsplash

Details People Saw In Movies That They Called BS On Because Of Their Job

Movies are designed to entertain us. As such, they often take creative license with reality.

After all, reality can be less than cinematic.

Keep Reading Show less
Marjorie Taylor Greene§
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Even MTG Is Demanding That MAGA Admit The Killing Of Alex Pretti Was Completely Unjustified

Former Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene continues to speak out against the MAGA movement that brought her to national prominence, this time calling on Republicans to condemn the killing of Alex Pretti by ICE agents in Minneapolis.

Calls for an investigation have intensified from across the political spectrum after analysis of multiple videos showed ICE officers removing a handgun from Pretti—a weapon that authorities said Pretti was permitted to carry but was not handling at the time—before fatally shooting him.

Keep Reading Show less