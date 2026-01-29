People Explain Which Luxury Items From 20 Years Ago Are Basically Trash Now

The 1990s to the early 2000s seemed like a time of magnificent technological innovation
As a result, many people made bulk purchases at Radio Shack, Circuit City, and The Wiz, which, according to their ad slogans, nobody could beat!
Of course, when people made these purchases, they didn't anticipate that technology would continue to evolve.
Resulting in the resale value of those purchases taking a serious nosedive.
Redditor ruykendo_riyal was eager to reflect on the once high-profile items from the 90s that have since become obsolete, leading them to ask:
"What is a luxury item from 20 years ago that is basically worthless trash today?"
Thank Goodness for AirDrop!
"A 1GB thumb drive. I remember we desperately needed a larger thumb drive to transfer a school video project to another computer, and my very wealthy friend’s dad had one that he kept in a locked drawer in his office."
"My friend was able to 'pull some strings' to get permission from his dad to let us use it, and we were incredibly grateful."
"So weird to think about now."- MrsBakken
When Screening Your Calls Wasn't Always An Option...
"Caller ID box."
"I think many people don’t know how big a deal that was, but now just part and parcel of a phone."- ClicheStuff
Key Point, The BACK Of The Car...
"12 disc Cd changer in the trunk of your car."- brownlawn
No, Not An App...
"Palm Pilot."- Rachel_Silver
"I forgot all about the Palm pilot, I loved mine, not sure if I had any real reason to own one."- FluffyAssistant7107
All In One
"There was a post about the entire front page of a radio shack black Friday newspaper ad being outperformed by the smartphone in your pocket. TV, camcorder, Walkman, voice recorder, telephone, calculator etc."- messenja
Didn't Get The Upgrade
"A little more then 20 years (late 90s) but my dad had a rear projector 64 inch TV."
"Cost about 12k and I ended up selling it about 5 years ago for 50 bucks."- tatsumakisempukyaku
Precious, If Not Valuable
"Hummel figurines."
"I am cleaning out my mother's house, and she has so much worthless crap that she thought was valuable."
"It has really caused me to reconsider what I am keeping in my home, and I am getting rid of a lot of stuff so my kids don't have the burden of dumping it."- InquiringMind7154d
...Typing Was Easier Than On An iPhone, Try To Deny It!
"Blackberry devices."- AspiringOccultist4
"I miss tactile keyboards."
"So much fewer typos."- GardenerSpyTailorA**
Before There Were iPads
"The T-Mobile sidekick. What a freaking awesome device it was for the time!"- luger718
No USB Required
"CD players in cars that come out of the dash and pop out, and you would take the face off so it didn’t get stolen."
"Maybe slightly longer than 20 years ago."- Heisman123
Were Always Better For Window Shopping Anyway...
"Anything from Sharper Image or Brookstone."- Wickedmasshole77
People Often Forget How Change Affects People
"Taxi medallions."
"My dad was a taxi. driver and owned his own medallion."
"He got sick and couldn't drive anymore, and had to retire and sell it for 500K+ at the time."
"It may have been worth over 1M at its peak."
"Because of the rise in Uber/Lyft, it's worth a fraction of what it was 20 years ago."
"Still not worthless, but Uber basically killed the taxi business in many cities in the US."- i-hate-bananas=
The Busy Signal Fix...
"A second landline at home."- CalGuy456
Who'd Have Thought Flip Phones Would Become Passé?
"Motorola Razer V3. Retailed for like 500 bucks in 2006."- woohooguy
They Still Look Good On The Shelf
"The printed version of the 30 book catalog of the Encyclopedia Britannica."
"I recall my mum arguing with my dad that he paid £3000 for the Whole 30 volumes compendium way back in the early 90s."
"He really wanted it for us and himself too."
"Everyone who came to our house would compliment on how it was a treasure of knowledge."
"Bless my father’s soul it encouraged me to get into the habit to be inquiring and seek knowledge."
"Nowadays a simple Google search will give you most answers."
"Ops I’m dating myself there again."
"It’s AI now."- We-Are-All-Friends
Who hasn't been a victim of advertising and bought something that seemed so cool and advanced?
Next time you feel so tempted, think about how often you need to update your smartphone.
Then maybe consider at least waiting for the next must-have tech item...