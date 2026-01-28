Skip to content

Katie Miller Gets Blunt History Lesson After Throwing Tantrum Over Basic Tenet Of American Democracy

Conservatives Are Melting Down Over 'He-Man' Movie Joke About Pronouns—And They Missed The Point Entirely

Nicholas Galitzine He-Man in 'Masters of the Universe'
Amazon MGM Studios

Conservatives are outraged after a trailer for the new Masters of the Universe movie featured a pronouns joke about He-Man.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyJan 28, 2026
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
See Full Bio

Conservatives have basically two cherished hobbies: caterwauling about trans people and missing the point of every joke. And with the release of the trailer for the new He-Man movie, they got to do both in one go!

Nicholas Galitzine stars as the titular super hero in the upcoming film adaptation Masters of the Universe, and given our times, it's only natural the film would make a joke about pronouns.

There's a pronoun RIGHT THERE in He-Man's name, after all. And the trailer contains a blink-and-you-miss-it wisecrack about it that has conservatives crying.

In the film, the man who transforms into He-Man, Adam Glenn, is a workaday corporate type.

And as a nod to his transformation into his super hero alter ego, the film gives him a name plate on his office desk that reads, "Adam Glenn he/him."

Get it? It's funny because Adam Glenn is actually a guy actually named HE-man, ha ha ha yada yada yada, right?

The joke is barely noticeable unless you're the kind of weirdo obsessed with people's gender and genitals. But that, of course, is what most conservatives are.

So people like author Jon Del Arroz, who claims to be "making Pop Culture, Gaming, Sci-Fi, Fantasy and Comics great again" by "standing for Christian values" (oh brother) had a meltdown about it.

In a tweet, he wrote:

"Now they're making a Masters of the Universe and giving He-man pronouns."
"These people won't stop until they ruin everything."

Sounds like someone failed high school English, because nobody "gave" He-man pronouns. His name IS a pronoun. It's a joke about his name, you delusional weirdos!

- YouTubeyoutu.be

And given our times it's probably a joke designed to make fun of the practice of naming one's pronouns in the first place!

But he wasn't the only one to be irate—or even the worst. Tons of conservatives went off the rails about it.

The transphobes at X account @GenderReceipts accused the film of "promoting gender/trans ideology," while the weirdo behind @BennettProduct had a true meltdown, tweeting:

"God dam [sic] woke mind virus is ruining everything...."
"You just f**ked up my childhood memory.... @He_Man_movie what the f**k?"
"He-Man is not a he/him.....you dumb f**kers. He is a bad a** skeleton fighting son of a b*tch that knows he is a man."
"F**k..... Now I have to make a better one...."

Okay, let us know how that goes, Bennett.

Naturally, this quickly turned into the latest round of liberals dunking on these weirdos for missing the entire point of the joke. Del Arroz's phrasing alone had several people cutting up.

As did his later complaint that He-Man was "rescued" by "same generic diversity crew as every other show." Said "diversity crew" includes a tiger, by the way.

Generally speaking, people found the whole thing hilariously ridiculous.







Even Masters of the Universe supervillain Skeletor chimed in.

It's almost certainly the case that Del Arroz was simply rage-baiting for engagement on his monetized X account, but at least we all got a good laugh at the people who fell for it!

