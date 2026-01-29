Nicki Minaj Warns She Won't Let Anyone Get Away With 'Bullying' Trump—And The Hypocrisy Is Rich AF

Rapper Nicki Minaj had people raising their eyebrows after she proclaimed herself as President Donald Trump's "number one fan" as he launched his savings accounts for newborns, saying she won't tolerate any "bullying" from Trump's critics.
Minaj appeared Wednesday at the Trump Accounts Summit in Washington, D.C., where she praised Trump’s rollout of investment accounts for U.S.-born babies.
A provision in Trump’s tax legislation creates so-called “Trump Accounts,” which provide $1,000 for every newborn whose parents open an account. The funds are invested in the stock market by private firms, and the child can access the money upon turning 18. Minaj says she plans to contribute between $150,000 and $300,000 to the accounts.
Minaj, speaking onstage alongside billionaire Kevin Leary, said:
"I am probably the president's number one fan, and that's not going to change. The hate—or what people have to say—it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more. And it's going to motivate all of us to support him more."
"We're not going to let them get away with bullying him and the smear campaigns are not going to work. He has a lot of force behind him, and God is protecting him. Amen?"
Minaj's remarks are funny considering Trump can't seem to stop bullying people.
Trump has targeted those from Muslim-majority countries, who were subjected to a travel ban within days of his taking office. He has criticized Indigenous groups who found themselves in a protracted battle for their tribal and ancestral lands after Trump gave fossil fuel companies even more freedom to drill for oil and natural gas.
Hardly a day goes by that Trump doesn't attack journalists and other members of the free press—he has referred to them as "fake news" and "the enemy of the people." He has sued news organizations left and right since he re-entered office.
Trump has attacked the entire United States intelligence community, particularly in regard to the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 general election. He has also attacked migrants and immigrants at large, who as a result of immigration architect and senior adviser Stephen Miller's draconian policies are the main targets of the ongoing immigration crackdown.
The president has for years targeted women, who bore the brunt of misogynistic pejoratives and more blatant attacks well before Trump referred to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as a "nasty woman" on the campaign trail. He also ridicules sexual assault survivors—and is widely believed to feature heavily in the Epstein files.
That's obviously just barely scratching the surface where Trump is concerned... and we wonder if Minaj has ever looked in the mirror herself.
Minaj has for years clashed with her fellow celebrities—the list is long and includes singers Mariah Carey, Taylor Swift, and Beyoncé. She has gone after SZA and Megan Thee Stallion, attacked Cardi B, Remy Ma, and even beefed with Miley Cyrus.
When she's not feuding with her fellow famous people, Minaj is denigrating health workers and spreading conspiracy theories—as she did throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, courting anti-vaxxers everywhere.
Last year, Brandon Garrett, a former tour employee, filed a lawsuit against Minaj alleging assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
Garrett claimed that in April 2024, while working as a day-to-day manager on her Pink Friday 2 tour, Minaj struck him multiple times after he asked another employee to pick up her prescription on his behalf. He further alleged that Minaj’s former manager, Debra Antney, later told him he would not be traveling with the tour to its next stop.
Additionally, Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, who was convicted of attempted rape in 1995, were several years ago sued by his accuser Jennifer Hough for harassment, intimidation and infliction of emotional distress.
People were quick to point out the hypocrisy.
Last month, Minaj expressed her complete “respect and admiration” for “the handsome, dashing” Trump in a moment of unabashed flattery during a sit-down with Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk.
Minaj also declared conservatives "the cool kids," saying she doesn't think about any backlash she's faced since shifting to the far-right. She claimed leftists are actually the problem, saying "the other people, they’re the ones who are disgruntled, but really they’re just disgruntled with themselves.”
Oddly, Minaj claimed that Trump has "given so many people hope that there’s a chance to beat the bad guys and to win and to do it with your head held high and your integrity intact."
Minaj also spoke at the United Nations in September as a guest of the Trump administration, discussing religious violence overseas. She praised Trump for his "urgent action to defend Christians in Nigeria and to combat extremism," declaring that "today, faith is under attack in way too many places.”