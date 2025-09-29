Trump's Granddaughter Is Now Using Her Platform To Sell $130 Sweatshirts—And The Grift Is Strong With This One

The 18-year-old eldest child of Donald Trump Jr. and ex-wife Vanessa and MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's eldest grandchild, Kai Trump, is drawing criticism for using the White House as a backdrop to sell overpriced sweatshirts.
Unveiled Thursday on Instagram, the $130 sweatshirts feature a K and T on the chest, her signature near the sleeves left cuff, and KAI on the yoke on the back. The homage to herself is in keeping with her grandfather's love of slapping his face or name on everything.
On Instagram, the now blonde Kai Trump shared photos from the White House lawn, captioned:
"Live now at Kaitrump.shop (link in bio)! This collection is something I’ve dreamed about for a long time, and I’m so grateful it’s finally here. Launching this line has been such an exciting project."
"From the quality of the fabric to the details in the designs, I wanted to create a piece that isn’t just merch but a staple you can wear anywhere."
"There are Clean pieces you can mix, match, and make your own. I can’t wait to see how you style them!"
The response, however, has been less than complimentary.
The very first comment on Kai Trump's Instagram post, liked over 660 times so far, says:
"Federal law (18 U.S.C. § 607 & § 610) and ethics regulations generally prohibit using government property, resources, or official positions for personal profit or campaign fundraising."
@kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram
The most popular comment, with over 1,500 likes says:
"Would rather burn 130 dollars [than] buy that sweatshirt"
Across social media, those outside the MAGAsphere are giving Kai Trump's new clothing line a hard pass.
1) she hasn't been alive long enough to dream of something for a "long time" (She's 18)2) That is not STYLE. It's a logotype. And a kind of crappy one3) on a sweatshirt. for $1304) IN FRONT OF THE G-D WHITEHOUSE OMG YOU HEATHEN. & THE COLONNADE!
— Lisa Rowe 🏳️🌈💖💜💙 (@txvoodoo.bsky.social) September 25, 2025 at 2:22 PM
I hadn’t seen this. Just hideous
— Bellmora (@bellmora.bsky.social) September 28, 2025 at 1:16 AM
I agree. Made my stomach turn.Why the hell would anyone want to wear her initials on an expensive dumpy sweatshirt?I don’t keep up with teenage social media, but I do talk to my friend’s teenage daughters and they don’t even know who Kai Trump is.
— Cub Green (@cubtrader.bsky.social) September 28, 2025 at 1:22 AM
Several people noted the design was far from original or creative.
GRIFTING RUNS IN THE FAMILY.TACO's granddaughter, Kai Trump, used the White House as a backdrop to promote 'her' sweatshirt line. Now it has been revealed that she stole/plagiarized Travis Kelce collab logo with American Eagle.
— Charm (@charm305.bsky.social) September 27, 2025 at 1:44 PM
Who the hell wants a Kai Trump sweatshirt?
— CindyP (@cindyperry.bsky.social) September 28, 2025 at 4:41 PM
Trump pimping his grandbaby Kai, who just so happened to drop a sweatshirt line of expensive, low-grade sweatshirts, and just happens to be wearing one, standing right beside him. Nice move grand-papie
— 🇨🇦👠👠OhHellNoCanada👠👠 (@ohhellnocanada.bsky.social) September 26, 2025 at 10:15 AM
While others called it a grift.
On Friday, Kai—now looking more like her Aunt Ivanka than her dad with her new hair color and style—was front and center with her grandfather.
Trump told the gathered reporters, "This is Kai, by the way," just before the pair boarded a helicopter to go to the Ryder Cup for more sweatshirt photo ops.