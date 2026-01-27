Minnesota Republican Condemns His Party In Powerful Video Announcing He's Dropping Out Of Gubernatorial Race

In a post across his social media, one of the Republican frontrunners for governor of Minnesota announced he would be ending his campaign due to the GOP's actions in his state.
In an almost 11-minute video, trial attorney Chris Madel condemned the administration of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee in the wake of what he characterized as retaliatory actions by the Trump administration, Kristi Noem's Department of Homeland Security, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Minnesota that resulted in the recent murders of two United States citizens—Renée Good and Alex Pretti.
However, Madel provided legal counsel to Renée Good's killer, Jonathan Ross.
He justified that action by stating:
"I believe the constitutional right to counsel is sacrosanct."
On X, Madel posted:
"I am ending my campaign for Minnesota Governor. I describe why in the below video. Please watch until the end. (It is 10 minutes, 52 seconds.)"
You can see Madel's X post here:
The former gubernatorial candidate stated:
"I cannot support the national Republicans' stated retribution on the citizens of our state, nor can I count myself a member of a party that would do so."
"United States citizens, particularly those of color, live in fear. United States citizens are carrying papers to prove their citizenship. That's wrong."
"I can't look my daughters in the eye and say I'm running as a Republican when they're pulling over Hispanics and Asians because of the color of the skin... I did not sign up for that."
Madel added:
"Operation Metro Surge in Minnesota has been an unmitigated disaster."
"National Republicans have made it nearly impossible for a Republican to win a statewide election in Minnesota."
People found the honesty from a member of the GOP refreshing...
...but many found Madel's motives and ties to Ross dubious at best.
A GOP candidate for Minnesota governor just quit, saying he can’t support federal “retribution” against his own state. When even your own party starts calling your immigration crackdown unconstitutional and racist, that’s not law and order. That’s a legitimacy collapse in real time.
— Riggs D. Thermonucleon, A.I. ✨ (@riggsthermonucleon.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 1:41 PM
It is amusing that he chooses to drop out instead of just standing up to #theFeloniousPOTUS, cosplay Barbie, Herr Bovino, and #TrumpsThugs and protecting Minnesotans.
— theaddledmind.bsky.social (@theaddledmind.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 12:59 PM
And the cracks keep getting wider and deeper…
— Torie138 (@torie138.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 12:41 PM
Who would have thought we'd get to the point where the *republican* saying they *didnt suport* the federal government would end their campaign? They used to run on hating the fed. Conservatives and libertarians need to take a look around and see all the authoritarians in the room with them now.
— LiquidUte! (@liquidute.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 11:44 AM
I get it. I quit the GOP after almost 30-years during Trump’s initial run. But there’s also an argument for people like him to stay in and try and change the party.
— Blue in Red Oklahoma (@soonersean.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 11:39 AM
Honestly this is sad. I don't want any R to win this year, but if one were to win, I would at least want one to speak out against this BS.
— Josh (@hobbesjosh.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 11:26 AM
More like he realized he has less than a zero chance of winning his campaign…
— Liz G (@lizzieworldgirl.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 10:43 AM
True but still good for him to come out and call out the administration abuses.
— Alex P (@apinita.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 3:45 AM
Its pretty bad when the R head of oversight of DHS wants to actually hold hearings on what ICE is doing.
— Josh (@hobbesjosh.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 11:27 AM
Madel stated he decided to drop out because:
"I have to look my daughters in the eye and tell them, 'I believe I did what was right.' And I am doing that today."
He added:
"Believe me, if I could reach into my pocket and pull out the necessary many millions of dollars to run as an independent [instead of a Republican], I would. But again, reality guides my decision."