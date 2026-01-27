Guy Fieri Decided To Change Up His Signature Hairstyle For His Birthday—And Fans Don't Know What To Think

Skip to content

Jimmy Kimmel Gets Choked Up Talking About Deaths Of Renee Good And Alex Pretti In Poignant Monologue

Noted restauranteur Guy Fieri shared a humorous video for his 58th birthday while sporting a new hairstyle to claim he wants to be "just a guy" this year—and he's virtually unrecognizable.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJan 27, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
Love him or hate him, we all know who Food Network's Guy Fieri is. With a shock of spiky, bleached-blond hair and a voice constantly raised in excitement, he's hard to miss, even from a mile away. Make that two miles.

But this year for his 58th birthday, Fieri apparently decided to change his look in celebration of approaching his sixth decade—and for Super Bowl LX.

A video shared to X (Twitter) shows a man standing by a birthday cake, dressed unremarkably in trousers and a patterned shirt buttoned up to the neck, with a clean-shaven face and a head full of dark brown, side-parted hair. The man exudes... normalcy.

The man says:

"Hey there. After so many years of celebrating my birthday as Guy, I figured I'd celebrate this year as... just a guy."
"Happy Birthday to me."

The man blows out the candles in two puffs, and the whole screen goes dark as the video ends.

You can watch the weirdness for yourself here:

We don't know what in the Black Mirror, Severance-living, Normal SpongeBob this is, but there is no way that's Guy Fieri.

When most people get a haircut that's a radical departure from their usual look, they may look different—perhaps even shockingly so—but they're still recognizable. Most men still look like themselves even if they ditch the facial hair everyone's used to seeing them rocking.

But Fieri's transformation is shocking. His face, especially around the eyes and mouth, just doesn't have the same shape and feisty nature people are used to.

X users struggled to reconcile the Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives host with the man on the screen, and they were not shy about it.






Then a second video dropped, showing Fieri at a makeup vanity, looking at the reflection we all know so well. In this one, a man approaches him from stage left, and as he reaches his hand out with a pair of buzzing hair clippers, the shot flips back and forth between Fieri's new and old looks.

At the end of the video, it's revealed that it's a Bosch commercial, with something coming on February 8, 2026, shortly before the Super Bowl.

Perhaps this is a temporary makeover, but it certainly explains why so many people were fooled by Clark Kent and Bruce Wayne.

