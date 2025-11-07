Skip to content

Sarah Paulson Reveals Diane Keaton's Amazing Act Of Generosity Every Time They Went Out To Dinner

Woman's Hilarious 'Men Diagram' About Guys On Dating Apps Always Gets Same Response From Men

Screenshots from @littlejar's TikTok video
@littlejar/TikTok

TikToker @littlejar shared how her "men diagram," a Venn diagram about men, gets the same reaction from pretty much every guy she's encountered on dating apps.

By McKenzie Lynn TozanNov 07, 2025
The dating scene can be tough to navigate, so it'd be nice to have some tools to help us make the best, most informed decisions.

That's why TikToker @littlejar presented and popularized the "Men Diagram," or as we like to call it, the "Menn Diagram."

This Menn Diagram is meant to be read like a traditional Venn Diagram, and it includes three primary, broad categories: men who are nice, handsome, or smart.

Where those positive circles overlap reveal their negative qualities. According to the diagram, a nice and handsome man will likely be a least a little dumb; a handsome and smart man will be a jerk to most people; and the smart and nice man will more than likely be a nerd with nerdy hobbies.

But the punchline is that there is one kind of man in the world who can be all three positive qualities of nice, handsome, and smart: a gay man.

You can see the "Menn Diagram" here:

@littlejar/TikTok

In the video, while referring to the diagram, TikToker @littlejar shared that she and her women friends frequently referred to and relied on this chart when talking about men.

To help her get to know the men she was dating, she'd also shared the diagram in dating app messages, analyzing what her potential date had to say about the diagram and where they fell on it.

The problem was that there had been quite a few men who misinterpreted the diagram or believed they existed beyond its parameters, which kind of proved the TIkToker's point.

You can watch the video here:

@littlejar

Right handed contact wearers unit! #fyp #contactlenses #righthanded #single

Fellow TikTokers added other items that they felt the diagram was missing or where the diagram felt "off."

@littlejar/TikTok

@littlejar/TikTok

@littlejar/TikTok

@littlejar/TikTok

@littlejar/TikTok

@littlejar/TikTok

@littlejar/TikTok

@littlejar/TikTok

Other comments validated that the Menn Diagram was already accurate.

@littlejar/TikTok

@littlejar/TikTok

@littlejar/TikTok

@littlejar/TikTok

@littlejar/TikTok

@littlejar/TikTok

@littlejar/TikTok

@littlejar/TikTok

In a follow-up video, TikToker @littlejar revealed that when she shared this Menn Diagram with men on dating apps, the most common response she received was, "But I'm not gay!" This is insinuating that the men on these dating apps believed that they were the whole positive package, without the negative attributes, and without being gay.

The second most common reaction was for the men to deflect and demand to know where the women's equivalent, a "Womenn Diagram," was and where she landed on it, refusing to answer the original question she asked.

It's not necessarily surprising that a man could possess all of these positive qualities. But more than likely he would, for example, be handsome and smart, but he'd only be nice to certain people, or he would be nice and handsome while being resoundingly smart in specific, niche categories.

What's concerning is the immediate rejection of the negative qualities, which we all possess, as well as the jump to not being gay and demanding to see the women's equivalent of the diagram.

