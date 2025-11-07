Skip to content

Gay Priest's Powerful Sermon About Love Between LGBTQ+ People Has The Internet Sobbing

Mom Hilariously Horrified After Seeing Her Kids' First Photos From School Picture Day

Screenshots from @paige_higginsx's TikTok video
@paige_higginsx/TikTok

Mom Paige Higgins opened up to People after her TikTok post about seeing her children's awkward first photos from school picture day went viral.

By McKenzie Lynn TozanNov 07, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
There's nothing quite like picture day at school, especially when your kids are young—and let's face it, especially when their school pictures are a hilarious flop.

Mom of three, Paige Higgins, was excited for her two oldest kids to have their first school picture day in the same academic year.

Higgins posted a TikTok that included three photos. During the first two photos, her children were being directed by the school's photographer to pose together for their photos in standing and sitting positions.

@paige_higginsx/TikTok

Higgins wrote in a text overlay on the first behind-the-scenes photo:

"POV: You're a mum eagerly awaiting the first CUTE sibling photos since starting reception..."

@paige_higginsx/TikTok

But the experience went hilariously sideways, as school picture day often does.

Higgins was able to see the proofs of the school photo right away and was hilariously "horrified" by how it turned out.

Instead of a sweet, smiling photo of her two children—or even a charmingly goofy one—her kids looked frozen, almost as if they were terrified or getting photographed for their first mug shot after playing too much with their loudest singing toys at 3:00 AM.

@paige_higginsx/TikTok

Fortunately, each parent received a small digital "album" of options to choose from, but since this was the first photo in the collection, Higgins couldn't help but be taken aback.

Higgins reflected:

"It was the first picture when I opened the online album, and I didn't know whether to laugh or cry."
"I didn't imagine them looking so scared and shocked, that's for sure!"

You can view her TikTok photo post here.

Fellow TikTokers couldn't help but be amused by the photo.

@paige_higginsx/TikTok

@paige_higginsx/TikTok

@paige_higginsx/TikTok

@paige_higginsx/TikTok

@paige_higginsx/TikTok

@paige_higginsx/TikTok

@paige_higginsx/TikTok

@paige_higginsx/TikTok

@paige_higginsx/TikTok

@paige_higginsx/TikTok

@paige_higginsx/TikTok

@paige_higginsx/TikTok

@paige_higginsx/TikTok

This is definitely one of those moments where any parent would be torn between laughing and crying. The photo is undeniably hilarious and would make a wonderful keepsake for a family with a good sense of humor.

But professional photography, especially for school picture day, tends to be quite expensive, and often parents will feel obligated to order photos, even when they don't turn out, because they are photos of their children.

At least when it comes to "bad" photographs and "hilariously failed" ones, it's easy to discern what kind of photograph this was!

