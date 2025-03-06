Randy Rainbow Skewers 'First Couple' Trump And Musk With Epic 'Wicked'-Inspired Parody

Skip to content

Bartenders Describe The Wildest Things They've Seen While On The Job

Comedian crooner Randy Rainbow took to the western skies, channeling Elphaba from Wicked to skewer Republican President Donald Trump and his MAGA cronies in a new video.

Since day one of the inauguration, Trump, along with DOGE leader Elon Musk, has taken the proverbial wrecking ball to U.S. democracy, playing by his own rules irrespective of the U.S. Constitution by signing executive orders that strip away protective policies formerly put in place.

For Rainbow, there's no better way to comment on the White House train wreck than with a musical parody.

On Wednesday, the political satirist took aim at Trump with a new video called "Defy Democracy," a riff on Wicked's "Defying Gravity," originally sung by the Wizard of Oz origin story protagonist, Elphaba, as she transforms into the Wicked Witch of the West.

Rainbow even turns his skin green and shrouds himself with the signature black cape and matching witch hat, halfway through the video.

The parody starts with a spoof video, as many of the comedic singer's videos do, with actual interview footage of Trump and Musk in the White House spliced with Rainbow asking them questions.

"Your first few weeks have been chaotic AF," he tells Trump, adding, "and many Americans are already concerned."

Rainbow then accuses Trump of several grievances, including his abuse of executive power, villainizing our global allies, and raising grocery prices, all under his watch.

“Look, I realize the government might be a little bloated—trust me, I know bloated when I see it,” quips Rainbow, gesticulating at Trump and Musk. “

"But you two dime-store dictators are tearing down institutions and eroding our rights. It’s starting to feel super constitutional crisis-y.”

As Trump begins to denounce former Democratic President Joe Biden's administration, Rainbow literally tunes him out as the song commences.

"Nothing has changed about you. It's all the same routine," sings Rainbow, referring to Trump's "America First" agenda that includes constant lies and failing to come through for the American people in favor of his self-interests.

When Trump starts to denounce DEI, Rainbow shushes him and sings, "Close your mouth, you creep / It’s time to cry, ‘Buh-bye democracy' / And watch this guy defy democracy / Would someone stop this clown?!”

Rainbow hilariously flip-flops between playing Glinda and Elphaba, and even acts as a trio of flying monkeys to sing backing vocals.

Before the leadup to the climactic finale, Rainbow's Elphie sings, "An idiot, our President's an idiot / For real though he's a criminal vindictive and obscene / swindlaaahh."

He continues, "Handing out his pardons / Hiring these hard-ons," as images show conspiracy theorist and known anti-vaxxer RFK Jr., now Secretary of Health and Human Services, and Pete Hegseth, a former Fox News host accused of sexual assault, who is serving as Secretary of Defense, both of whom were handpicked by Trump to lead.

The song ends epically with Rainbow hovering over the White House, singing:

“And no one in the whole U.S. / Can save us from this bleach blond mess?/ Who’s batsh*t, cruel, obsessed with walls / With ears of steel and tiny balls."
“An actual convicted felon / Dragging us all down to hell / A narcissistic, instigating / Fascist crook who feeds on hating / Anyone outside his cult / No porn star, Dem or sane adult / Is ever going to stop this clown!”

You can watch the whole video here.

- YouTubeyoutu.be


The latest parody was an instant hit.





Seriously, anything to keep us from crying is much needed right now.

And thanks to Randy Rainbow, we're crying laughing over this wickedly hysterical number.

