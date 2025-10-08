Taylor Swift Shuts Down 'Offensive' Speculation That She'll Stop Creating New Music Now That She's Getting Married

The response to her new album may not be exactly what she expected, but Taylor Swift says she has no plans of slowing down.

In fact, she says the mere suggestion is "shockingly offensive."

Swift told BBC Radio 2 that the speculation that she plans to back off of making new music now that she's getting married and planning a family has made her rather furious.

Fans couldn't help but speculate, considering some of the new lyrics.

In the song "Wi$h Li$t," Swift sings about her life with Travis Kelce and her future plans to:

"Have a couple kids, got the whole block looking like you"

"We tell the world to leave us the fu*k alone, and they do, wow."

As BBC Radio 2's Scott Mills explained to Swift, many fans took this to mean she is planning to step back.

"I just saw some fans going, 'Well, she's gonna get married, and then she's gonna have children. This is gonna be her last album.'"

Swift was both shocked and offended, replying:

"What?! No! ... That's a shockingly offensive thing to say... t's not why people get married, so that they can quit their job."

It seems more likely her fans were simply responding to what she literally said in the song about wanting to be "left the fu*k alone" rather than making some sexist accusation, but in any case, Swift assured her fans they have no reason to "panic."

She went on to tell Mills:

"I love the person that I am with because he loves what I do, and he loves how much I am fulfilled by making art and making music..."

"...There's no point in time where he's gonna be like, 'I'm really upset that you're still making the music, the music thing that I signed up for, that I knew you love.'"

Online, fans were relieved to hear that their favorite pop princess won't be going anywhere anytime soon.

























If Swift did plan on retiring, however, she'd certainly be going out on a high note as far as sales go.

While The Life of a Show Girl has garnered some of the worst reviews of Swift's career from both critics and her fans, it has nonetheless broken the record for the best-selling first week of an album of all time, previously held by Adele's 25 since 2014.