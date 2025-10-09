Jason Kelce Has Hilarious Reaction To Taylor Swift's New Song About Travis' 'Appendage'

Many of the songs on Taylor Swift's new album The Life Of A Showgirl have raised eyebrows.

But none so much as the track "Wood," in which she waxes poetic (or something) about fiancé Travis Kelce's junk, comparing it to a "redwood tree" and the "key" that "unlocked" her "thighs."

That certainly is vivid imagery! And on their podcast New Heights, Kelce's brother and co-host Jason Kelce had LOTS of questions about the tune.

As brothers are wont to do, Jason teased his brother a bit about the song's implications about his appendage, asking him:

"Do you feel—not confident—do you feel cocky about the song ‘Wood’?”

Travis Kelce tried to play it off, seeming to steer the conversation toward a claim that "any song" Swift writes about him can be taken with a grain of salt.

But Jason wasn't letting him get away with that! He immediately cut in to state the obvious:

“That’s not just any song... It’s not just you. It’s an appendage. It’s a very specific thing.”

Travis then jokingly pretended not to know what his brother was even talking about.

"What? I think you’re not understanding the song.”

The song is, of course, not really misunderstandable! Swift talks about being "ah-matized," a safe for work version of "dickmatized," by Kelce's "redwood tree" and "magic wand" and the "new heights of manhood" she's experienced because of it.

And Jason Kelce wasn't about to let it go, telling his brother, "Travis, come on!" before ribbing him and himself about the size allegations Swift made in the song.

He joked:

"I thought, 'redwood, that’s a little bit, that’s a generous word,' I think."

"I think if somebody wrote a song about me, it’d be like, ‘Japanese maple sometimes can see.'”

On social media, however, fans weren't exactly loving the Kelce brothers' back and forth about Travis's "wood."

















Indeed, the online reaction to "Wood" overall has been pretty overwhelmingly "ew" and "TMI." But it hasn't stopped the juggernaut success of The Life Of A Showgirl, which has already broken sales records.