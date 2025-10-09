Skip to content

Zach Bryan Responds To MAGA Backlash After Kristi Noem Criticizes His 'Disrespectful' Anti-ICE Song

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Jason Kelce Has Hilarious Reaction To Taylor Swift's New Song About Travis' 'Appendage'

Jason Kelce; Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Greg Fiume/Getty Images; David Eulitt/Getty Images

Jason Kelce jokingly spoke out about Swift's new song "Wood," in which she compares fiancé Travis Kelce's manhood to a "redwood tree."

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyOct 09, 2025
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
See Full Bio

Many of the songs on Taylor Swift's new album The Life Of A Showgirl have raised eyebrows.

But none so much as the track "Wood," in which she waxes poetic (or something) about fiancé Travis Kelce's junk, comparing it to a "redwood tree" and the "key" that "unlocked" her "thighs."

That certainly is vivid imagery! And on their podcast New Heights, Kelce's brother and co-host Jason Kelce had LOTS of questions about the tune.

As brothers are wont to do, Jason teased his brother a bit about the song's implications about his appendage, asking him:

"Do you feel—not confident—do you feel cocky about the song ‘Wood’?”

Travis Kelce tried to play it off, seeming to steer the conversation toward a claim that "any song" Swift writes about him can be taken with a grain of salt.

- YouTubeyoutu.be

But Jason wasn't letting him get away with that! He immediately cut in to state the obvious:

“That’s not just any song... It’s not just you. It’s an appendage. It’s a very specific thing.”

Travis then jokingly pretended not to know what his brother was even talking about.

"What? I think you’re not understanding the song.”

The song is, of course, not really misunderstandable! Swift talks about being "ah-matized," a safe for work version of "dickmatized," by Kelce's "redwood tree" and "magic wand" and the "new heights of manhood" she's experienced because of it.

And Jason Kelce wasn't about to let it go, telling his brother, "Travis, come on!" before ribbing him and himself about the size allegations Swift made in the song.

He joked:

"I thought, 'redwood, that’s a little bit, that’s a generous word,' I think."
"I think if somebody wrote a song about me, it’d be like, ‘Japanese maple sometimes can see.'”

On social media, however, fans weren't exactly loving the Kelce brothers' back and forth about Travis's "wood."





Indeed, the online reaction to "Wood" overall has been pretty overwhelmingly "ew" and "TMI." But it hasn't stopped the juggernaut success of The Life Of A Showgirl, which has already broken sales records.

Latest News

One button with a line between a man and a woman, one button with a broken heart, and a third button with a broken heart and a man and a woman
Trending

People Who Blindsided Their Spouse With Divorce Papers Break Down What Happened

Brandon Johnson and JB Pritzker; Donald Trump
Political News

JB Pritzker And Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Clap Back Hard After Trump Calls For Their Arrests

Screenshot of Monica Crowley; Donald Trump
Political News

Trump Official Dragged For Praising Trump With Ridiculous Description Of His 'Leadership' On Fox News

U.S. Scientist Dr. Fred Ramsdell discovered he and his team won a Nobel Prize while camping.
Trending

U.S. Scientist Wins Nobel Prize in Odd Way!

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Screenshot of Karoline Leavitt
Fox News

Karoline Leavitt Schooled After Spouting Out Bonkers 'MAGA Math' About Drug Prices

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was widely mocked after she repeated President Donald Trump's impossible claims that he got pharmaceutical companies to lower their drug prices by more than 100%, saying they are "going to be lowered by “200, 300, 100%.”

Even if Trump’s policy, which is dependent on cooperation from reluctant pharmaceutical companies and speculative future regulatory moves, were to result in a sharp drop in drug prices, it’s mathematically impossible to cut prices by 500% to 1,500%.

Keep ReadingShow less
LBC News Natasha Clark holding Conservative Party chocolate bar
LBC News/X

UK Conservatives Roasted After Chocolate Bar Criticizing Liberals Contains Epic Typo

It's the Reform UK Party that is most closely associated with MAGA Republican President Donald Trump, but some members of the Conservative Party—a.k.a. the Tories—have embraced Trump as well, or spouted similar rhetoric.

Now the Tories are borrowing something else from Trump: his spelling prowess.

Keep ReadingShow less
Dolly Parton
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Dolly Parton's Sister Clears The Air After Post Asking For Prayers For Dolly Sparks Concern

We've all seen those "VagueBook" posts where someone asks for prayers for a loved one, leaving us to wonder how serious the issue is, what they need prayers for, and most importantly, whether or not they will get better.

Beloved country singer and social advocate Dolly Parton shared last week that she's been a little under the weather lately, largely due to her many commitments that have her going back and forth across the country.

Keep ReadingShow less
Zelda Williams, the daughter of late actor Robin Williams, implored fans to stop sending her AI videos of her dad.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Zelda Williams pleads: Stop AI videos!

In 1993, Robin Williams sat down with The Today Show and vented his frustration at Disney for breaking what he thought was a simple promise.

Williams said on the NBC show:

Keep ReadingShow less
Taylor Swift
BBC Radio 2

Taylor Swift Shuts Down 'Offensive' Speculation That She'll Stop Creating New Music Now That She's Getting Married

The response to her new album may not be exactly what she expected, but Taylor Swift says she has no plans of slowing down.

In fact, she says the mere suggestion is "shockingly offensive."

Keep ReadingShow less