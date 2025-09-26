Cruz Ripped After Claiming Kamala Harris Is 'Bigoted' For Not Picking Pete Buttigieg As Her Running Mate

Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz was called out after he claimed former Vice President Kamala Harris is "bigoted" after she revealed in her new memoir 107 Days that former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg would've been her first choice for running mate in last year's election if it wasn't for the fact that he's gay.

Harris, who ultimately selected Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate, wrote that she felt it would be "too big of a risk" for a Black woman to run for president with a gay man at her side. She described Buttigieg as "an ideal partner—if I were a straight white man" and said she and her team concluded that "knowing what was at stake, it was too big of a risk."

Speaking on his podcast, The Verdict with Ted Cruz, he said:

“Democrats are at their core racist. They are at their core deeply bigoted.”

“She says Pete would be an ideal partner. That’s who she wanted to pick, and the singular reason she did not is he is gay. If he were straight, she doesn’t explicitly say it, but she pretty clearly suggests he would have been her pick."

"She’s quite open about saying, Nope, for her, being gay was disqualifying.”

You can hear what he said in the audio below.

Those words sure were something coming from Cruz, who once said that "engaging in homosexual conduct is a choice, and I do not believe that unelected judges should force States to adopt gay marriage, against the wishes of the people."

Years later, after the Supreme Court approved same-sex marriage in Obergefell v. Hodges, Cruz said that the Supreme Court "was clearly wrong about its 2015 same-sex marriage ruling," insisting that the case had not been correctly decided.

In fact, he said that in Obergefell "the Court said, 'no, we know better than you,' and now every state must sanction and permit gay marriage," constituting what he considers governmental overreach.

Cruz has also attacked transgender people, once initiating a Senate investigation into his allegations that Anheuser-Busch, the popular beer company, targets underage consumers in its marketing campaigns. He urged the company to "sever its relationship" with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney and apologize for allegedly "marketing alcoholic beverages to minors."

He was called out for his hypocrisy.









You're not one to talk, Senator.