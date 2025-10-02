Fox News Hosts Spark Disgust After Speculating If Barron Trump Got Laid On Recent Date

Fox News hosts Jesse Watters and Julie Banderas were widely mocked after they devoted an unusually fawning segment to Barron Trump and hoped that he got laid after he brought a date to Trump Tower.
Watters claimed Barron Trump—the youngest child of President Donald Trump—had recently brought a woman to Trump Tower in New York City and “shut the whole floor down so he could be alone.” He also cited a People magazine article in which unnamed sources described Barron as “a ladies’ man,” “really popular with the ladies,” and “tall and handsome.”
After Watters told Banderas, "Imagine a guy brings you back to Trump Tower, and the whole floor is shut down," she had this to say:
"If the guy's a Trump, then I would believe it. I know a lot of people are probably going to want to criticize him, that he's being a prima-Donald—no pun intended there—but he obviously did it for security reasons. Security needed to sweep the floor."
"But man, this guy's got game. I mean, six-foot-seven, and he's got a whole floor at Trump Tower for a frickin' date. I hope something good came out of that date. I'm not going to say what."
Watters laughed and said:
"Not too good, he has to wait."
You can hear what they said in the video below.
This is what counts as "news" on Fox these days—and people are very grossed out.
Barron Trump has been applauded by his father's supporters considering the impact he had helping his father appeal to the young male, or “bro,” vote.
Trump reportedly instructed campaign strategists to consult his youngest son while planning a media tour targeting macho bro podcasts popular with young men. To facilitate this, the campaign enlisted 27-year-old Republican consultant Alex Bruesewitz to compile a list of podcasters fitting the strategy.
When Bruesewitz presented the list, Trump reportedly said, “Call Barron and see what he thinks and let me know,” according to Time. Following Barron’s input, Bruesewitz secured Trump appearances on several high-profile podcasts that boast large young male audiences.